Happy Birthday Kim Nam-Joon: Some of the Best Hits by BTS' Favourite RM

You may know him better as RM, but Kim Nam-Joon has sported many titles in life. The talented artist celebrates his birthday on September 12. In his early days of the underground rap community, he was known as Runch Randa. After joining the sensationally famous Korean boy band Bangtan Boys, or BTS, he became RM shortening his earlier stage name Rap Monster.

Once the band was successful, RM released his first solo album, titled RM. His second mixtape, Mono was the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist on the Billboard 200 chart.

On his birthday, here are some of his best solo songs to celebrate this rapper’s talents:

4 OCLOCK ft V (2017): This is a collaboration between BTS members V and RM as part of the group’s fourth-anniversary celebration, familiarly known by fans as BTS Festa.

Moonchild (2018): From RM’s mixtape Mono, the song centres around themes of depression and longing. The soulful song is not all about sadness though, it definitely leaves one on a hopeful note.

Forever Rain (2018): The artistic black and white music video feature RM’s thoughts on depression and fear of change. You can understand it better with the lyrics, “When it rains, I get a little feeling that I do have a friend.”

Seoul (2018): In this Lo-fi song RM describes his love-hate relationship with the city of Seoul. The song is relatable for anyone who has grown in a ‘developing’ city and witnessed familiar things around them change.

Reflection (2016): This isn’t a solo track but the BTS song is written by RM. It was initially intended for a solo album, but he later realised it worked better for the group.