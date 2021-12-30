Happy Birthday Kim Taehyung aka V: Burj Khalifa Lights Up in Honour of the BTS Singer

Kim Taehyung aka V of South Korean band BTS turned 26 on Thursday and fans from all over the world are pouring in their wishes. One of the fan groups dedicated to V called China Baidu V Bar went above and beyond to display their love for the singer with their impressive gesture. To commemorate Taehyung’s birthday, BTS fans got his face displayed on Burj Khalifa along with a birthday wish.

The world’s tallest building situated in Dubai was lit up with pictures and wishes for the singer. The three-minute advertisement was played with Taehyung’s song Inner Child, which came out in 2019 as part of BTS album Map of the Soul: 7. The video also featured V’s career highlights since he debuted as a member of BTS in 2013. A few fans, who were present on location, were heard singing along to the track. Sharing the pictures of V’s face lighting up Burj Khalifa, the fan account on Twitter wrote, “literal legend, Taehyung, hope you can see it and love it.”

The South Korean singer often reciprocates the love he receives from his staunch fan base. On Tuesday, the artist visited one of the pop-up events created by fans for his birthday celebrations and posted pictures of the same on Instagram Stories. The singer was spotted reading messages from fans and posing with displays while being dressed in winter wear. The pictures shared by V gave his global fans a glimpse of the decorations and all the hard work that fans put in.

Fellow BTS members, J-Hope and Suga also wished Taehyung on his birthday. Suga, who is currently under quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus, tweeted in Korean, “Happy birthday Taehyung, I’m in quarantine, so I just sent my heart out.” Meanwhile, J-Hope shared a series of pictures from their earlier days as a band and wished V a happy birthday on Twitter.

