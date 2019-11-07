Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Happy Birthday, Kiran Rao: 5 Pics to Prove She is a True Family Woman

Film producer, director and screenwriter Kiran Rao, who is also the wife of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, celebrates her birthday on November 7.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 7, 2019, 9:59 AM IST
Happy Birthday, Kiran Rao: 5 Pics to Prove She is a True Family Woman
Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao

Film producer, director and screenwriter Kiran Rao, who is also the wife of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, celebrates her birthday on November 7. She started off her career as an assistant director in Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial Lagaan, which was an epic drama. In the 74th Academy Awards, Lagaan was nominated in the foreign language films’ category. Her first directorial venture was Dhobi Ghat, released under Aamir Khan Productions in 2011.

Kiran and Aamir have a son, Azad Rao Khan, who is 8 years old. She is also actress Aditi Rao Hydari’s first cousin.

On her 46th birthday, let’s take a look at the moments which prove that, no matter what, Kiran’s family is most important to her.

The cool nerds

This is an adorable picture of Azad on his mum’s lap holding his pet close to him. The two look so comfortable in their world, full of love and hope.

Dining together is a must

Look at little Azad looking cheerfully at the camera with his gorgeous parents. The three seem to have a lot of fun together.

Together we stand!

Kiran Rao, co-founded a non-governmental organisation under the name Paani Foundation, which works towards the mission of fighting drought in Maharashtra. Together, the power couple shot an episode on the same for the show Toofan Alaya.

Those deep convos

Kiran and Aamir spent some time together, discussing things over sugarcane juice. The picture shared by Aamir, was clicked at Jawalarjun village.

Maa and son

Kiran and Azad share the sweetest bond. Look at the two dressed all festive to spend time together and jam with the fam.

