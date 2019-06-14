Happy Birthday Kirron Kher: Five Times She Proved She's the Ultimate On-screen Mom
For years, Kirron Kher has proved to be a perfect on-screen mom, who understands, cares and be strict at the same time.
While Kirron Kher is busy taking on her responsibilities as a BJP MP, we should not forget that the actress is turning 64 this year on June 14. For years, Kirron Kher has proved to be a perfect on-screen mom, who understands, cares and be strict at the same time. Be it any movie, Kirron knows how to stand out with her acting and comic timing. With a tiny pinch of drama, Kirron is the reel mom we all look forward to. Born and brought up in Punjab, and married to another actor par excellence, Anupam Kher, Kirron has also been a National Award Winner.
Here’s a look at some of her best roles as the on-screen mother:
1. Dostana: Portraying the role of a mother who is confused about her son’s sexuality, Kirron Kher made the audience laugh with comedy and jokes. She could be perfectly called the ‘FUN’tastic mom for her role in Dostana. Being a homosexuality advocate in real life, Kirron accepts her son’s sexuality without giving much thought to it.
2. Rang De Basanti: Being a single mother to an arrogant son like DJ is no easy feat, but Kirron Kher played the role of Aamir Khan’s mother in the movie. A little different from her fun-loving mother role, Kirron showed the emotions and feelings of a caring mother.
3. Devdas: Known as the first commercial hit, Devdas made Kirron Kher establish her name in the Bollywood with a stronghold. Being a bong mom, who can’t take a word against her daughter, Kirron’s acting in the movie made us emotional too.
4. Khoobsurat: Remember the song Maa Ka Phone? Well, the on-screen mother in this song is none other than Kirron Kher. A mom who understands the problems of her daughter, and discusses her love-life too, Kirron became the caring mother we all wish for.
5. Veer Zaara: Playing the role of a Pakistani mother, who tries to give her daughter some reality-check on love, Kirron Kher won our hearts in Veer-Zaara. While she understands her daughter’s feelings, she can’t help but follow what the family tells her to do.
