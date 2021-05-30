Happy Birthday Kirti Kulhari: Best Movie Performances

A now well-known face in the Hindi film industry, Kirti made her Bollywood debut with Khichdi: The movie (2010); while her debut happened in an Odia movie named Dharini. Since then, the Mission Mangal actress has been part of many significant feature films which earned her nationwide recognition.

Kirti has also starred in successful web series- Four more shots please (Amazon Prime), Bard of Blood (Netflix) and Criminal Justice (Hotstar); all of which have garnered great appreciation and popularity.

On the special occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at some of her prominent movies list:

Jal: An interesting film about a water diviner that premiered in Busan International Film Festival (2014) had Kirti essay the part of Kesar alongside Purab Kohli, Tannishtha Chatterjee. It received the National Film Award for Best Special Effects. Also, Jal got shortlisted at Oscars (2014) in the Best Picture and Best Original Score Category.

Pink: Kirti beautifully played the role of a headstrong woman named, Falak Ali in this National Award winning film made on a burning social issue. It had a great ensemble cast comprising Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Dhritiman Chatterjee. Directed by Anuriddha Roy Chowdhury, the movie earned critical acclaim; and was a commercial success too. Kirti won Special Jury Award in the Jagran Film Festival for this movie.

Indu Sarkar: Kirti portrayed the title role in this Madhur Bhandarkar film. It was a period political thriller set on the backdrop of the emergency period (1975-1977) in India. Kirti starred alongside Anupam Kher, Neil Nitin, Tota Roy Chowdhury.

Blackmail: Directed by Abhinay Del, this was a black comedy movie. Kirti played Irrfan Khan’s wife named Reena in this movie. The film received great reviews for its distinct brand of humor, engaging storytelling.

Uri: The surgical strike: Directed by Aditya Dhar, this military action film was based on the retaliation to the Uri strike (2016). Kirti featured in a significant role (Flight lieutenant, IAF officer) in this National Award winning film.

The Girl on the Train: In this mystery thriller movie, directed by Ribhu Dashgupta, Kirti played a very interesting and crucial role of inspector Dalbir Kaur Bagga. The movie starred Parineeti Chopra in the title role.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here