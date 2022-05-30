Happy Birthday Kirti Kulhari: Latest, Upcoming Movies and Web Series of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIRTI KULHARI: Kirti Kulhari is a well-known actress in Bollywood. She has delivered powerful performances in films like Human, Pink and Blackmail. On her birthday, let’s see some of her latest and upcoming movies and web series.

Four More Shots Please!

In this online series, Kirti plays a lawyer who is also a single mother. The plot revolves on four independent friends who live in a big metropolis. This series has two seasons, which were aired in 2020 and 2021. Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors

In this online series, Kirti is shown facing allegations of attempting to murder her husband. The issue of marital rape is covered in this web series. It’s a stressful series of episodes. The Girl On The Train

The actress is cast as a British officer in this film. The plot revolves around a furious drunken lady who is a recent divorcee and becomes embroiled in a murder investigation. In 2021, the film was released. Shaadisthan

Kirti plays Sasha, a contemporary girl who is a member of a music band. The narrative revolves around the collision of generations and ideologies and always produces a legitimate dialogue that affects both participants in very different ways. San’75

The movie tells the account of the year of emergency that brought India to a halt. It is the fascinating story of the arrival of India’s first mobile phone. Human

Kirti portrays Dr. Saira Sabarwal, one of the country’s youngest heart surgeons. The show delves into the dark area of human medical trials. It was available on an OTT platform in January this year.

Kirti Kulhari’s Upcoming movies and web series

Four more Shots Please 3

Kirti will reprise her role as Anjana, a prominent lawyer, and single mother. The story concentrates on the friendship of four friends who live very different lives but stick together through thick and thin. It is expected to premiere later this year. Nayeka

Kirti will portray a struggling actress. The narrative centers around an actress’s problems in the film industry. The actress is also producing the film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.