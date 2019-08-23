Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Happy Birthday KK: 5 Songs That Perfectly Highlight His Versatility

On KK's 49th birthday, here's looking at 5 of his best songs that perfectly highlight his versatility.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 23, 2019, 11:53 AM IST
Happy Birthday KK: 5 Songs That Perfectly Highlight His Versatility
Image courtesy: Twitter
One of the most famous singers in Indian cinema, KK or Krishnakumar Kunnath celebrates his birthday on August 23. Born in 1970 in Delhi, the singer never had any formal training in music and sang 3,500 jingles before breaking into Bollywood. The singer, who considers Lesle Lewis to be his mentor for giving him his first jingle, first forayed into the film industry with AR Rahman composition Kalluri Saaley and Hello Dr. from Kadir's Kadhal Desam. The singer's big break in Bollywood was however, Tadap Tadap from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The singer has given his voice to over 500 songs since then.

On the singer's 49th birthday, here's looking at 5 of his best songs that perfectly highlight his versatility.

Dil Ibadat: Tum Mile, starring Emraan Hashmi and Soha Ali Khan, had the Pritam composition rendered by KK in two versions - one normal and the other rock. The lyrics for the song were penned by Kumaar and Sayeed Quadri. The peppy number was perfectly sung by the versatile singer.

Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai: Starring Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja, the song from Gangster was penned by Sayeed Quadri and rendered by KK. The song became a chartbuster alongwith two other compositions from the film namely Bheegi Bheegi and Ya Ali.

Tadap Tadap: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam based on Maitreyi Devi's Bengali novel Na Hanyate was a love triangle between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn. The love ballad composed by Ismail Darbar was beautifully rendered by KK, who perfectly captured the pathos of a broken heart.

Dil Kyu Yeh Mera: The song from Anurag Basu's Kites, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut and Barbara Mori was composed by Rajesh Roshan. The song became a rage and KK's rendition of the love song was well liked by critics and the audience alike.

Tu Jo Mila: Another Pritam composition, the song was recorded in Sydney and became superhit leading to KK and Pritam coming back into music together. With lyrics by Kausar Munir, the KK rendition managed to win hearts around the world.

