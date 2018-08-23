English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Happy Birthday KK: Check Out this Playlist of 10 Songs by the Singer that Capture All Moods of Love
On singer KK's 48th birthday, take a look at 10 gems given by him.
Image Courtesy: KK/ Twitter
Be it friendship, long distance or heartbreak, singer KK has given us songs that capture love in all its forms. It wouldn't be wrong to say that if Yaaron became a patented song for farewell parties, then Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar found its place in the playlists of couples in the first flush of love. Sung by Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK, these soulful songs never fail to strike a chord. On singer's 48th birthday, take a look at 10 gems sung by him.
Alvida- Life in a Metro
Zara Sa- Jannat
Tu Jo Mila- Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Beete Lamhe- The Train
Khuda Jaane- Bachna Ae Haseeno
Dil Kyun Yeh Mera Shor Kare- Kites
Tadap Tadap Ke- Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Tune Maari Entriyaan- Gunday
Tu Aashiqui Hai- Jhankaar Beats
Kya Mujhe Pyar- Woh Lamhe
Happy birthday KK!
