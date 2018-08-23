Happy Birthday KK: Check Out this Playlist of 10 Songs by the Singer that Capture All Moods of Love

Be it friendship, long distance or heartbreak, singer KK has given us songs that capture love in all its forms. It wouldn't be wrong to say that if Yaaron became a patented song for farewell parties, then Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar found its place in the playlists of couples in the first flush of love. Sung by Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK, these soulful songs never fail to strike a chord. On singer's 48th birthday, take a look at 10 gems sung by him.Alvida- Life in a MetroZara Sa- JannatTu Jo Mila- Bajrangi BhaijaanBeete Lamhe- The TrainKhuda Jaane- Bachna Ae HaseenoDil Kyun Yeh Mera Shor Kare- KitesTadap Tadap Ke- Hum Dil De Chuke SanamTune Maari Entriyaan- GundayTu Aashiqui Hai- Jhankaar BeatsKya Mujhe Pyar- Woh LamheHappy birthday KK!