1-min read

Happy Birthday KK: Check Out this Playlist of 10 Songs by the Singer that Capture All Moods of Love

On singer KK's 48th birthday, take a look at 10 gems given by him.

News18.com

Updated:August 23, 2018, 11:24 AM IST
Image Courtesy: KK/ Twitter
Be it friendship, long distance or heartbreak, singer KK has given us songs that capture love in all its forms. It wouldn't be wrong to say that if Yaaron became a patented song for farewell parties, then Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar found its place in the playlists of couples in the first flush of love. Sung by Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK, these soulful songs never fail to strike a chord. On singer's 48th birthday, take a look at 10 gems sung by him.

Alvida- Life in a Metro


Zara Sa- Jannat


Tu Jo Mila- Bajrangi Bhaijaan


Beete Lamhe- The Train


Khuda Jaane- Bachna Ae Haseeno


Dil Kyun Yeh Mera Shor Kare- Kites


Tadap Tadap Ke- Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam


Tune Maari Entriyaan- Gunday


Tu Aashiqui Hai- Jhankaar Beats


Kya Mujhe Pyar- Woh Lamhe


Happy birthday KK!

