Happy Birthday KK: Top 5 Melodies Sung by the Versatile Singer

The year was 1999, and the song Yaaron had recently been released. The song’s voice struck a connection with us, and we were left wanting more. The question which every person was asking was ‘Who is the voice behind the song’. And the answer — KK or Krishnakumar Kunnath — did not disappoint. As the years went by, KK continued to deliver us chartbusters one after another about friendship and love. With each new song, we fell even more in love with his voice. KK wasn’t labelled by a genre or a style, his voice merely went hand-in-hand with wonderful music. He sang upbeat dance songs as well as cheesy romantic hits, and this is what made him a singer of all ages.

Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe

Dil Chahta Hai has refined friendship in many ways. Taking us back to the college days, the song Koi Kahe is the epitome of carefree days of a young person, who doesn’t care about how the world define their craziness. KK’s mesmerising voice left us grooving to the song.

Pyar Ke Pal

The first season of Indian Idol made this song super famous when sung by the finalists, however, it was KK who gave voice to the original song. This song is a must at every school and college farewell celebration.

Mera Pehla Pehla Pyar

This love anthem is go-to song for lovebirds. The number takes us back to our memories of first romances and childhood sweethearts. You won’t realise how quickly you’ll become captivated by KK’s wonderful voice.

Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana

If you think KK is all about love and friendships, wait till you listen to this heartbreak song by him. R Madhavan expressing his emotional side, with passionate vocals from KK has complemented Harris Jayraj’s musical compositions brilliantly.

Yaaron

If you are asked to define friendship in a song, Yaaron is one number you an blindly trust. It is a song about friendship that expresses everything that we feel for our friends. KK made this one a memorable song with his voice.

