Happy Birthday Konkona Sen Sharma: 5 Best Works of the National Award Recipient

National award recipient, Konkona Sen Sharma, is an actress who has stunned the audience with her brilliant performance in several Bengali, Hindi and English films. Like her mother Aparna Sen, Konkona also works in parallel and independent films, and her achievements in the genre have established her as one of the most loved actresses of the industry.

She made her acting debut as a child artist back in 1983, in a Bengali film called Indira. She then bagged her major role in 2000 Bengali movie ‘Ek Je Aachhe Kanya’ in which she played the antagonist. Konkona was lauded by critics for her performance and the film went on to become a massive success.

In 2016, the actress donned the director’s hat for the thriller drama ‘A Death in the Gunj’. The film went on to receive eight nominations at the 63rd Filmfare Awards, and Konkona won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Director.

As she turns a year older today, let’s take a look at her best works.

Mr. and Mrs. Iyer

This drama, which was written and directed by Aparna Sen, won several national and international awards. Konkona played the role of a shy housewife, who set on a bus journey with her baby to meet her husband. On the bus, she meets Raja Chowdhury, a fellow-traveller, and due to circumstances on the journey, she gets drawn to him, despite communal disparity.

Kadambari

In this Bengali film, Konkona portrayed the life of Kadambari Devi, sister-in-law to one of the greatest writers of the world, Rabindranath Tagore. The two share a unique bond, and soon she became a muse to his poetry which eventually leads to her misery.

15 Park Avenue

Konkona played the role of a schizophrenic, in a way which has never been ventured by any other artist. 27-year-old Mitali believes she has a husband and five children and they all live at 15 Park Avenue, whereas, in reality, she lives with her elder sister Anjali (Shabana Azmi) and an ageing mother (Waheeda Rehman). The film beautifully captures the dilemma and confusion of Mitali and the helplessness of her family.

Lipstick under my Burkha

In this ensemble cast, Konkona plays the role of a burkha-clad wife, who needs to hide her work as a saleswoman to maintain peace at home. Despite attaining success in her job, she is mother of three and her husband is abusive to her sexually. The plight of a wife who is dominantly kept at home for chores and kids was beautifully portrayed by Konkona.

Wake Up Sid

A girl in a new city, facing the hassles and tasting the mirth of independence was the character played by Konkona in this film. She even teaches Sid (Ranbir Kapoor) the way to live life independently.

