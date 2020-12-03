Happy Birthday Konkona Sen Sharma: Five Notable Works of the Talented Actress

A powerhouse of talent, Konkona Sen Sharma firmed her foot in the industry by exploring the arthouse independent genre to its best capacity. Born in an intellectual Bengali family, Konkona has her mother, actress-filmmaker Aparna Sen to thank for her incredible cinema genes. The writer and filmmaker also gets her intelligence and wit from her father, who is a science writer and journalist.

During her growing up years, Konkona took interest in international films and also visited film sets with her mother. She started her career as a child artist in a Bengali film called Indira in 1983. As an adult, she made her debut on screen in the year 2000. The Bengali film Ek Je Aachhe Kanya had Konkona essay a negative character. There has been no looking back for Konkona since. She lights up the screen and grips the attention of the viewers with her effortless ease and quality to slip in any character like she owns it.

Within two decades of her career, she established herself as one of the leading ladies of contemporary parallel cinema. One of her most recent works marked her debut as a director. The 2016 film A Death in the Gunj was written and directed by Konkona. The film also featured her former husband Ranvir Shorey and her mother Aparna Sen. Konkona got several accolades, including Best Debut Director Dadashaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award, Mastercard Best India Female Filmmaker at MAMI Film Festival, Best Debut Director at Filmfare Awards and Best Debut Director at International Indian Film Academy Awards.

On the occasion of Konkona’s birthday, let’s look at some of her most memorable works:

Mr and Mrs Iyer: Konkona Sen Sharma played a Tamil Iyer brahmin named Meenakshi Iyer. Rahul Bose portrays a Bengali Muslim wildlife photographer, named Raja Chowdhury. The story revolves around the two characters and their experiences around a fateful bus journey amidst a communal strife in India. Konkona won a National Film Award for Best Actress.

Omkara: Konkana Sen Sharma was rather appreciated for Indu Tyagi played by her in Omkara. Indu is Langda Tyagi’s wife, becomes his unwitting aid and leads a bittersweet life. In addition to the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress, Konkona won Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award, Zee Cine Award Best Actor in a Supporting Role- Female for her performance.

Page 3: Konkana played Madhavi Sharma who reaches Mumbai with a dream to become a journalist. She begins her journey working on Page 3 in the Glitzy and glamorous world of celebrity lifestyle. The film got National awards for best film, best screenplay and best editing. Konkona was awarded Best female debut at Zee Cine Awards that year.

Life in a… Metro: One of the highest Bollywood grossing films, this was few of the well-made anthologies in the decade. Konkana Sen’s Shruti meets Monty (Irrfan Khan) through a matrimonial site. Konkona plays the lovelorn but charming woman with such finesse. She won Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award and IIFA Best Supporting Actress Award.

Lipstick Under My Burkha: Konkona plays the role of a burkha-clad wife in this ensemble cast. Konkona’s character is supposed to hide her saleswoman job to maintain peace at her orthodox home. Despite being successful in her job, she is subject to her husband’s sexual abuse. Konkona portrayed a wife’s plight who is forced to only focus on home for chores and kids. She won Best Actress at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and Best Actress (Critics) at Screen Awards that year for her performance.