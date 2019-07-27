Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: 5 Times the Arjun Patiala Star Slayed Social Media With Her Looks
On Kriti Sanon's 27th birthday, here's a look at five instances when she worked her magic and upped her style quotient on Instagram.
Image of Kriti Sanon, courtesy of Instagram
Kriti Sanon, who made her acting debut in the Bollywood with Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff, is ringing in her 29th birthday on July 27. Last seen in her recent release Arjun Patiala, the Heropanti actress is renowned for roles in movies like Dilwale, Raabta and Bareilly Ki Barfi.
With Kriti Sanon celebrating her 29th birthday today, here's a look at 5 times when the actor slayed Instagram with her fashion sense.
Desi beauty
Kriti looked gorgeous in a mint green sharara suit. Complimenting her look with heavy traditional earrings and minimal makeup, the Luka Chuppi actress opted for half up and half down hairstyle.
When she looked like a Girl Boss
For Arjun Patiala promotion, Kriti looked like real girl boss wearing a bright outfit by Narendra Kumar. Her makeup was subtle and hair was done in a knotted updo.
The Glam Queen
In this picture, Kriti was all glammed up in a navy blue shimmery dress and sleek straight hair. She teamed the outfit with pink bright heels and silver earrings. To further complete the look, the actress opted for bold and heavy eyes with subtle lip color.
Deep in thought
This aesthetic picture shows Kriti all dressed up in sparkly golden co-ords. Having her eyes closed, the Heropanti actress looks deep in thought. She captioned the picture as," And oh! She sparkled again✨ Brighter than ever, As she finally found herself Fearlessly alive, Smiling at her destiny. Maybe it was all a plan, A stroke of serendipity! -Kriti"
Morning Stretch
In this shoot for Hello magazine, Kriti looked like a dream dressed in a silver dress with a slit. Posing on the elegant stairs, the actress completed the look with bold eyes and minimal accessories.
