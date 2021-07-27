Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Celebrities Flood Social Media With Wishes

Actress Kriti Sanon turned a year older on Tuesday, July 31. The diva, who is much loved by fans and her colleagues in the entertainment industry, has been receiving tons of good wishes on social media. Her latest film Mimi, in which she plays the lead role, has also been released on her birthday, making it even more special. The film which stars Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Phawa in crucial roles was originally scheduled to release on July 30.

Kareena Kapoor posted a stunning black and white photo of the birthday girl and called her ‘lovely’ while extending the day’s wishes.

Arjun Kapoor posted a picture from one of their photoshoots in which the duo is wearing traditional Indian clothes. Through his post, Arjun has also wished luck to the team of Mimi and has added that he can’t wait to watch the film

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories to share a beautiful picture of the birthday girl. In the caption of her post, she wrote, "Happy birthday Kriti! Here’s wishing you a splendid birthday."

The heartthrob Prabhas has posted a picture of Kirti in a gorgeous white saree on Instagram. Along with wishing her, he has also lauded her talent. He went on to mention how her contribution to their upcoming film Adipurush is ‘precious’.

Ayushmann Khurana shared a quirky selfie with the birthday girl and called her ‘Pretty Sanon’ in his wish on Instagram Stories.

Varun Sharma shared a series of videos from Kriti’s birthday celebration from the sets of a web show. In one of the videos, she is cutting multiple fancy birthday cakes.

Adipurush director Om Raut shared a candid picture featuring himself and the birthday girl. Captioning the post, he wrote, "Here's to sharing many more conversations and laughs together. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday."

In the photo, they are having a conversation while being seated on a bench.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here