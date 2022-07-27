Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Kareena, Anushka, Varun And Others Wish Her 'Love And Light'

Kriti Sanon turned a year wiser today i.e on July 27. She has amassed a sizeable fan-following on the back of a pretty good filmography and commendable performances. In a short career span, the star has been a part of a good number of hits like Heropanti, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Dilwale as also the immensely successful OTT film, Mimi. And her stock looks set to rise with her upcoming slate, including Bhediya, Ganapath, Adipurush and Shehzada. Meanwhile, as the actress celebrates her birthday today, her friends and colleagues from the industry including Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others sent greetings on social media to make her day special.

Kareena took to her Instagram Stories and posted a stunning picture of Kriti and extended birthday greetings for the actress.

Wishing her love and light, Anushka Sharma shared a ravishing picture of the birthday girl, and wished her love and light.

Kriti’s Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan took to his social media and shared a heartfelt birthday message for her. He wrote, “Always wanna see you happy smiling loving life and achieving your goals. See you soon and here’s to many more heart to heart conversations @kritisanon. I wolf you 🐺.”

Malaika posted a stunning red carpet picture with Kriti and wrote, “Happy birthday you beautiful and talented Kriti Sanon, and the tallest girl.

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and posted a picture with Kriti Sanon and extended birthday greetings to her.

Prabhas recently took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon on her 32nd birthday. The Salaar actor wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Happy birthday @kritisanon…Keep smiling the way you do! Can’t wait for the world to see your magic in #Adipurush.”

Arjun Kapoor penned a sweet birthday note along with a picture ft Kriti and him on Instagram. He wrote, “Hope this year you touch the highest of highs and with your height the journey will be easier seegiaa.”

Sophie Choudry shared a snap with Kriti Sanon and sent birthday greetings to the actress.

Here’s wishing Kriti Sanon a very happy birthday!!

