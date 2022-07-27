Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Heropanti Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KRITI SANON: Kriti Sanon is one of the most beloved actresses in Bollywood. In recent years, she has emerged as a top choice for prominent filmmakers in the Hindi film industry. Kriti has cultivated a huge fan base through her acting chops and charming personality. The Bollywood diva is a true fashionista. Kriti also has an impressive presence on social media and often posts stunning pictures on Instagram.

The actress knows how to amp up the fashion game and leave her fans star-struck. Kriti has won many hearts with her memorable performances in films like Heropanti, Dilwale and Bareilly Ki Barfi. Kriti’s fans are eagerly waiting for her next films and there is tremendous buzz about some of the projects that feature Kriti. The stunning actress will celebrate her 32nd birthday on July 27. On her 32nd birthday, let us take a look at the latest and upcoming films of Kriti Sanon.

Mimi

Kriti Sanon starred in this critically acclaimed drama-comedy based on surrogacy. Mimi is a moving take on motherhood and the taboo around surrogacy. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi had a talented cast that included Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa and Sai Tamhankar. The film was directly released on Netflix last year. Bachchhan Paandey

Bachchhan Pandey is an action comedy that stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Farhad Samji. However, even with all its grandiosity and star power, Bachchhan Paandey bombed at the box office earlier this year. Adipurush

Kriti Sanon will star in the upcoming magnum opus titled Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. The much-awaited film features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and Kriti Sanon as Sita. Shehzada

Kriti Sanon will star alongside Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada. Both Kriti and Kartik starred in the 2019 blockbuster Luka Chuppi. Fans love the sizzling chemistry of Kriti and Kartik. Therefore, trade analysts are predicting a great box office run for Shehzada.

