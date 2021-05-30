Happy Birthday Krushna Abhishek: His Best Comedy Movies

Comedian Krushna Abhishek is a famous TV personality name in Indian households. The actor engages with the crowd in his exceptional ways, leaving fans amazed with his acting, comic, and dancing skills. Krushna is the nephew of the iconic star Govinda.

In the Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna disguises himself in various avatars but the most famous is of ‘Sapna.’ In all most all episodes, one set is dedicated to ‘Sapna’ in which the comedian leaves no stones unturned to entertain people.

Krushna has appeared on various TV shows, hosted events, and has also been a part of some hit Bollywood films. The actor made his debut with ‘Yeh Kaisi Mohabbat Hai’ and in the following year he got to work in ‘Hum Tum Aur Mother’, ‘Pappu Pass Ho Gaya’, and ‘Jahan Jaaeyega Hamen Paaeyega.’ On the sets of ‘Pappu Pass Ho Gaya’, Krushna had met her now-wife Kashmera Shah. Krushna later shifted to Bhojpuri cinema and gave few hits. He then ventured into comedy shows and eventually grabbed parts in some Bollywood hits.

Here are the Bollywood movies in which Krushna played a pivotal role -

It’s Entertainment

Released in 2014, the movie was a comedy-drama directed by newcomer duo Sajid-Farhad and was produced under the popular banner of Tips Industries Limited. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah, Mithun Chakraborty, Johnny Lever, Sonu Sood, and Krushna. Though the film did not perform well at the box office Akshay-Krushna duo was hilarious.

Kya Kool Hai Hum 3

Krushna played a pivotal role in this adult mystery comedy-drama produced by Ekta Kapoor. The movie had Tusshar Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, and Mandana Karimi in lead roles. It was the third instalment of Kya Kool Hain Hum. The movie was about a porn actor who creates a fake traditional family to impress her girlfriend’s father.

Bol Bachchan

Inspired by the 1979 film Gol Maal, Bol Bachchan was an action comedy-drama helmed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Ajay Devgn. Film starred Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Asin, and Prachi Desai in lead roles. Bol Bachchan also had Archana Puran Singh and Krushna Abhishek in supporting roles.

Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle

Directed and co-produced by Vinod Tiwari, Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle starring Krushna released in the year 2018. The film also had Rajneesh Duggal, Sunil Pal, Deepshikha Nagpal, Nazia Hussain, and Mukul Dev. Film was originally titled Love in Goa but at Krushna’s suggestion, it got changed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here