Happy Birthday KS Chithra: 5 Times the Piya Basanti Singer Touched our Hearts with Romantic Songs

KS Chithra, also known as Nightingale of South India, is celebrating her 56th birthday on July 27. Recognised for songs like Yaaro Sunlo Zara, Milgaye Milgaye and Sach Kahoon, KS Chithra is widely appreciated for her distinct voice that lends itself beautifully to romantic numbers.

She has more than 25,000 songs to her name and that too in a number of Indian and foreign languages. Besides this, she is also a recipient of several awards including six National Film Awards, eight Filmfare Awards down south and 36 different state film awards and many more.

With the singer celebrating her birthday today, here's a look at 5 of her most romantic songs that continue to be popular till today.

Piya Basanti: This song, a part of an eponymous album, is probably the singer's biggest Hindi hit. Released in 2000, Chithra collaborated with Sultan Khan on the song that lives on as one of the most romantic indie-pop compositions to have ever been made.

Kehna Hai Kya: This song from Mani Ratnam's 1995 critically-acclaimed movie Bombay is an evergreen soulful song. It features Manisha Koirala, a Muslim girl, who in a way confesses her love for Arvind Swamy, who plays a Hindu man in the film. The song was composed by AR Rahman, and remains one of his biggest hits.

Koi Mil Gaya: Not as evergreen as the others, but this song from the movie Koi Mil Gaya went on to become popular when the movie released and was even nominated for a Filmfare award.

Kasam Ki Kasam: This song is from movie Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. Besides Kasam ki Kasam, Chithra also sang Bani Bani, Chali Aaye, Chali Aaye, Oh Ajnabi, and Bhatke Panchi for the same movie.

Raat Ka Nasha: This song from Asoka is still one of Kareena Kapoor's most sensuous numbers, and Chithra's voice is a big reason behind that. The song shows the lives of two star-crossed lovers who still pine for each other.

