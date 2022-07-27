Happy Birthday Kubbra Sait: Latest and Upcoming Projects of The Sacred Games Actress You Must Binge-Watch

Sacred Games’ fame Kubbra Sait has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. She has given her fans an incredible list of shows and films like Reddy, Sultan, Gully Boy, Jawaani Jaaneman, Sacred Games, Illegal, Fourplay, etc. She started her career at a very tender age and won the title of Miss India Worldwide in 2009. Following this, in 2011, she stepped into the world of films with Salman Khan starrer Reddy.

On the special occasion of her birthday, here are some latest and upcoming projects you can binge on:

RK/RKay

Directed by Rajat Kapoor, this film features him along with Kubbra Sait, Mallika Sherawat, Ranvir Shenoy, and Manu Rishi Chadda as the main leads. In the movie, Kubbra played the character of the protagonist’s wife. Sacred Games

Sacred Games is an adaptation of the 2006 novel of the same name by Vikram Chandra. The story is based on a police officer Sartaj Singh and a gangster who has threatened to blow up the entire city. Sacred Games stars A-list actors like Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Kubbra Sait and others. As the show progresses, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character, Ganesh Gaitonde, falls in love with Kukko played by Kubbra Sait. Jawaani Jaaneman

Released in 2020, Jawaani Jaaneman has a very interesting storyline. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan’s world turns upside-down when one random day his 20-year-old daughter turns up. In the movie, Kubra Sait played the role of Rhea, a hairstylist and best friend of Saif Ali Khan’s character. Murder in Agonda

A crime-thriller show starring Kubbra revolves around a well-respected Goa-based family. The show was released on 15th April and features some popular actors like Shriya Pilgaonkar, Aasif Khan, Kubbra Sait and Lillete Dubey. Shehar Lakhot

Staring Kubra Sait, Priyanshu Painyuli and Chandan Roy Sanyal, Shehar Lakhot revolves around a man who unwillingly returns to his hometown, where he faces his past demons and even gets drawn to an even bigger cesspool of smoke and mirrors and now needs to prove his innocence. The release date will soon be announced by Amazon Prime or the makers of the show.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here