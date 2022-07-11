Happy Birthday Kumar Gaurav: Lesser-known Facts About 'Love Story' Actor's Journey

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KUMAR GAURAV: There was a time when actor Kumar Gaurav’s charm ruled the entire Bollywood. With several hit films in his kitty, he played unconventional roles back in the 80s and 90s. Kumar Gaurav’s name got blurred in the pages of history after he chose to step away from the limelight. However, his iconic roles still have a massive impact on audiences. Today, on his birthday, here we have a list of fascinating facts about his life and acting journey.

Kumar Gaurav’s Movies

Kumar Gaurav made his debut in the Bollywood industry opposite Vijayta Pandit in the 1981 movie Love Story. The movie was a massive hit at the box office, however, his next two movies – Teri Kasam and Star – tanked at the box office. His career was revived by his exceptional stints in the movies namely Janam and Naam. But Sanjay Gupta’s Kaante became his all-time career-high performance ever.

Kumar Gaurav’s lesser-known facts

Kumar Gaurav is the stage name of the actor who rose to fame for essaying the lead roles in several Bollywood movies including Love Story, Kaante, Naam, and more. His real name is Manoj Tuli. Kumar Gaurav is the son of the late actor Rajendra Kumar. Kumar Gaurav refused to work with Mandakini because he did not want to risk working with new actresses. Reportedly, Kumar Gaurav fell in love with his Love Story co-star Vijayta. However, the actor’s father reportedly did not approve of their relationship. Rajendra Kumar also rejected the marriage proposal of Raj Kapoor’s daughter Rima with his son. Kumar Gaurav and Sanjay Dutt have a deep connection. For those unaware, the Love Story actor married Sanjay’s sister Namrata Dutt. The 2006 silent film My Daddy Strongest is the last film that saw Kumar Gaurav on the silver screens. He has since remained absent on the big screens. Currently, the actor runs a successful construction business.

