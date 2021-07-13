Happy Birthday Kumar Gaurav: Some Of The Memorable Songs Of the Love Story Actor

Kumar Gaurav is well-known for his roles in films like Love Story, Teri Kasam, and others. Kumar Gaurav got his professional breakthrough in 1981 with Love Story. His father, Rajendra Kumar, produced the film, which also marked actress Vijaya Pandit’s Bollywood debut. The actor went on to have a string of successful successes, including Teri Kasam, Phool, and Kaante. Following that, he left the industry to devote more time to his family. He is now a well-established and wealthy businessman with no aspirations to return to the sector. For his performance in Janam, the actor was also nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Today let’s raise our glasses to Kumar on his birthday and have a look at his best songs:

Saath Saath Mein

This one-of-a-kind Kumar Gaurav song hit everyone differently. The super-cool vibes of this song make it age so well in today’s modern world. Jassie Gill and Kusha Kapila’s lyrics make it a must listen for any fan of Kumar Gaurav.

Sache Hirday Se Hokar

The soothing tune of this song is absolutely out of the world. The song has been replayed on the radio more than a million times and it does not get boring. Kumar Gaurav took our hearts with this one.

Aaja Re Kanhaiya

There are no words that can express the genius of Kumar Gaurav but this song has it all. It has the lyrics, the tune, and the loving feeling. The song has a slow place but mixes it well with the philosophy, making it one of the best songs by Kumar Gaurav.

Jab Se Tumhare Naam ka

Jolly is one word for it, but jolly alone does not do justice to it. This romantic track is an evergreen one and is still adored by many.

Mai Ho Gayi Shyam Diwani

We tip our hats to Trichna Singh and Kumar Gaurav for this one. This outstanding song even feels a bit psychedelic and can be played in any party/gathering, getting everyone to dance like there isn’t any tomorrow.

