Happy Birthday Kunal Kapoor: Rang De Basanti to The Empire, Top 5 Performances of the Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KUNAL KAPOOR: Kunal Kapoor has carved a niche for himself in the film industry with his acting prowess. He has gone on to star in many critical movies like Color It Yellow, Don 2, Dear Zindagi, Bachna Ae Haseeno and much more. Be it his exceptional roles or his dialogue delivery, acting comes naturally to him.

In his career span of almost two decades, Kunal Kapoor has played many unconventional versatile roles. On October 18, the Bollywood actor turned a year older. To mark his 45th birthday, here’s a look at Kunal Kapoor’s top performance in films that were lauded by critics and fans alike.

Rang De Basanti

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directed this ground-breaking film, which was both critically and commercially successful. Although Aamir Khan played the primary part, Kunal’s supporting performance also left an impression on the audience. Given how well-received his acting was, he even went on to receive a Filmfare nomination. The story revolves around a group of six young Indians who help a British woman shoot a documentary on the independence warriors from their past. As a result of the events, they are forced to relive the long-forgotten story of freedom.

Bachna Ae Haseeno

Even though Kunal only appeared in a cameo in the Siddharth Anand movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, his acting abilities nonetheless left people in awe. The actor captured hearts with his expressions while portraying the little part of Joginder Singh. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Bipasha Basu in lead roles.

Nobleman

This movie tackled a wide range of delicate issues, including bullying, homophobia, sexual awakening, and more. In this one, Kunal played the part of a theatre teacher trying to make an introverted youngster into a fighter, which results in terrible circumstances. The movie also stars Ali Haji and Mohammed Ali Mir in lead roles. The story centres on a 15-year-old boy who is going through his adolescent years and is being terrorised in a prestigious boarding school by a band of bullies. This sets off a chain of events that will result in the death and destruction of innocence.

Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana

Kunal played Omi in this comedy, which depicted Omi’s escape from the mafia and subsequent return to India. The actor was endearing in this one, whether he was pursuing love or battling tooth and nail for his family’s business. The film also starred Huma Qureshi and Vinod Nagpal in lead roles.

The Empire

In this historical story on Disney+ Hotstar, Kunal Kapoor absolutely nailed the role of Emperor Babur. The actor returned on-screen after a hiatus and went on to give his best performance ever. The Nikkhil Advani directorial also stars Shabana Azmi and Dino Morea in lead roles. The series follows the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire through successive generations.

