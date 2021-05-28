Happy Birthday Kylie Minogue: Playlist of Her Best Songs

The Australian singer, songwriter, and actress, Kylie Minogue is better known as the Princess of Pop and a style icon. With a career spanning over 30 years, and experimenting with a range of genres, the pop star produced several hits as Slow, 2 Hearts, All the Lovers, and more. In 2020, Kylie became the first female artist to have a chart-topping album in the UK for five consecutive decades with her album Disco. As the pop star turns a year older, let’s have a look at her best songs ever.

1. Spinning Around (2000)

Kylie made a comeback to her pop roots in the year 2000 with Spinning Around. Originally created for Paula Abdul, but never recorded by her, this dance number was a mix of pop and classic disco. It sets the template of her songs of the early 2000s.

2. Confide In Me (1994)

Confide In Me is one of her greatest singles which is utterly fantastic and sultry. It was penned by Steve Anderson, Dave Seaman, and Owain Barton, while it was produced by the British trio Brothers in Rhythm.

3. Can’t Get You Out Of My Head (2001)

The song that topped five million sales to date was composed by hitmakers Cathy Dennis and Rob Davis. The song with no verses, just a chorus, and a queasy-sounding bridge had distinct darkness with lyrics related to destructive obsession.

4. Better the Devil You Know (1990)

The song is from Kylie’s third studio album Rhythm of Love (1990). It was penned and produced by Stock Aitken Waterman. With the cocktail of joyful music and lyrical heartbreak, the song re-invented Kylie her prior ‘girl next door’ image presented in the previous albums.

5. All The Lovers (2010)

One of Kylie’s greatest hits of the 21st century, this euphoric track was written by electro-pop duo Kish Mauve. The song made Kylie a champion of the LGBTQ community as she refused to re-edit the clip from her song’s video showing a same-sex kiss.

Besides receiving many accolades and awards including a Grammy Award, three Brit Awards, 17 ARIA Music Awards and more, she received a Guinness World Records citation for having the most consecutive decades with top five albums in the UK.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here