MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Happy Birthday Lara Dutta: 5 Bollywood Chartbusters Featuring the Actress

Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta, 42, was a fan favorite actress in Bollywood and performed on some scintillating song sequences in films.

Share this:

Lara Dutta joined the world of Hindi cinema at a time when a lot of her contemporaries such as Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, had the same accolades –that of participating or winning in beauty pageants.

After being crowned the Miss Universe in the year 2000, Lara has gone ahead to star in about 35 movies and make special appearances in several other films. She took a conscious decision of taking a break from the industry post marriage with Tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi and the birth of their child.

While we don’t know when the dazzling beauty will be making a comeback to the screens, on her 42nd birthday, let’s look at some of the hit Bollywood songs that featured Lara.

You’re My Love (2007)

The hook of this romantic number from Salman Khan, Govinda and Katrina Kaif starrer Partner has been stuck in our minds for long. Other than the catchy steps, Lara’s fashion brought in various trends in those times.

Tere Bin (2006)

Many of us remember Kunal Ganjawala and Sunidhi Chauhan song which featured Akshay Kumar and Lara romancing in dreamy white clothes. Bhagam Bhag was a comedy with a murder unveiling directed by Priyadarshan.

Kisi Se Tum Pyar Karo (2003)

Again starring opposite Akshay Kumar, the slow melancholic number was a person’s ode to their lover who was getting married to someone else. It was a part of the musical movie Andaaz.

Oh Girl You’re Mine (2010)

The iconic scene of Lara Dutta and Deepika Padukone riding pillion on scooters in the ‘Oh Girl You’re Mine’ song is one of the building pillars of the Houseful franchise.

Zara Dil Ko Thaam Lo (2011)

Lara was in a full cabaret outfit as she introduced the Don Shah Rukh Khan in the sequel of Don series. The sizzling number has managed to raise temperatures for years after its release.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    10,477

    +280*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,380

    +447*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,488

    +145*  

  • Total DEATHS

    414

    +22*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,434,263

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,084,022

    +1,650

  • Cured/Discharged

    514,746

     

  • Total DEATHS

    134,669

    +109
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres