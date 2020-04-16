Happy Birthday Lara Dutta: 5 Bollywood Chartbusters Featuring the Actress

Lara Dutta joined the world of Hindi cinema at a time when a lot of her contemporaries such as Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, had the same accolades –that of participating or winning in beauty pageants.

After being crowned the Miss Universe in the year 2000, Lara has gone ahead to star in about 35 movies and make special appearances in several other films. She took a conscious decision of taking a break from the industry post marriage with Tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi and the birth of their child.

While we don’t know when the dazzling beauty will be making a comeback to the screens, on her 42nd birthday, let’s look at some of the hit Bollywood songs that featured Lara.

You’re My Love (2007)

The hook of this romantic number from Salman Khan, Govinda and Katrina Kaif starrer Partner has been stuck in our minds for long. Other than the catchy steps, Lara’s fashion brought in various trends in those times.

Tere Bin (2006)

Many of us remember Kunal Ganjawala and Sunidhi Chauhan song which featured Akshay Kumar and Lara romancing in dreamy white clothes. Bhagam Bhag was a comedy with a murder unveiling directed by Priyadarshan.

Kisi Se Tum Pyar Karo (2003)

Again starring opposite Akshay Kumar, the slow melancholic number was a person’s ode to their lover who was getting married to someone else. It was a part of the musical movie Andaaz.

Oh Girl You’re Mine (2010)

The iconic scene of Lara Dutta and Deepika Padukone riding pillion on scooters in the ‘Oh Girl You’re Mine’ song is one of the building pillars of the Houseful franchise.

Zara Dil Ko Thaam Lo (2011)

Lara was in a full cabaret outfit as she introduced the Don Shah Rukh Khan in the sequel of Don series. The sizzling number has managed to raise temperatures for years after its release.

