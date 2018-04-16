GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Happy Birthday Lara Dutta: Best Instagram Moments of Former Miss Universe

Here's wishing the ever beautiful and glamorous diva a very happy birthday.

Updated:April 16, 2018, 11:50 AM IST
Indian actor and former Miss Universe, Lara Dutta, turns a year older today. The actor is known for films like Masti, No Entry, Billu and David among others. Born today in 1978, Dutta was the second woman from India to be crowned Miss Universe in 2000 and has been the only delegate from India to win the crown since.

She made her Hindi debut in 2003 with the romantic drama film Andaaz, which was a box office success and won her a Filmfare Best Female Debut Award. Dutta subsequently appeared in several top-grossing productions including Partner, Housefull, Don 2 and has been critically appreciated for films like David.

Dutta belongs to a defense background as her father served in the Indian airforce as a Wing Commander and her sister also serve in the airforce. In September 2010, she got engaged to Indian tennis player, Mahesh Bhupathi and in January 2012, they both became parents to a baby girl.

Currently, Lara has limited her presence on big screen and was last seen in Welcome to New York, however, she's active on social media and keeps her fans and friends updated about her life. From sharing insights with her husband and daughter to her glamorous avatars for events, here are few of the best Instagram post by the actor.

