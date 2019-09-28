Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar: 5 Timeless Classics By the Singing Legend

One of the most respected playback singers in India, Lata Mangeshkar, who has sung in over 36 Indian languages, was born on September 28, 1929. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner was also awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive this. In fact, even France conferred her with its highest civilian award (Officer of the Legion of Honour) in 2007.

From Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya from Mughal-e-Azam (1960) to Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh from Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai (1960) to Rangeela Re from Prem Pujari (1970) or even Jiya Jale in Dil Se, the singer has lent her voice to a number of timeless classics over the years.

On the singer's 90th birthday, here's looking at five of her most timeless numbers:

Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai from Shor (1972):

The song from the film starring Manoj Kumar, Nanda and Jaya Bhaduri had music composed by the Laxmikant Pyarelal. The film is most noted for the memorable song rendered by Lata Mangeshkar.

Lag Jaa Gale from Woh Kaun Thi? (1964):

With lyrics by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan and music by Madan Mohan, the track set in Raga Pahari is regarded as one of the songs by which Lata Mangeshkar is best remembered.

Kya Janu Sajan from Baharon Ke Sapne (1967):

The film starred Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh and had music by Majrooh Sultanpuri with the lyrics and composition by R.D. Burman. The film is mostly black-and-white, except for one dream sequence: the song Kya Janoo Sajan was shot in colour. The song, a cult classic was rendered by Lata Mangeshkar.

Yaara Seeli Seeli from Lekin (1991):

Starring Vinod Khanna, Hema Malini and Dimple Kapadia, the film, which was produced by Lata Mangeshkar, saw her singing Yara Seeli Seeli which won her the 1991 National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995):

The song, which was written by Anand Bakshi, was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan. The song saw Shahrukh Khan and Kajol in a wedding sequence in their superhit film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and is said to be one of India's best-known wedding and pre-wedding songs.

