Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar: PM Modi to Kangana Ranaut, Wishes Pour in

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar turns 91 today. Born in 1929 in Indore, the singer moved to Mumbai with her family in 1945 and started a career in music at a very young age. The voice behind such immortal numbers such as Lag Ja Gale and Aaj Kal Paon Zameen Par, she has been the melody queen for the film industry for over seven decades. The singer is believed to have recorded over a thousand Hindi film songs and has sung in over 36 regional Indian languages.

On the singer's birthday, a number of politicos and celebrities extended their wishes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to "respected Lata Didi" and conveyed his birthday greetings to her. In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Praying for her long and healthy life. Lata Didi is a household name across the nation. I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings (sic)."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished Lata Mangeshkar. He said the singer has established the highest traditions and values of music and that she has filled the world with sweetness with her sweet voice.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her wishes, writing, "Wishing you a very happy birthday, @mangeshkarlata ji. I pray for your long and healthy life (sic)."

Civil Aviation Minister and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in India, Hardeep Singh Puri extended his "heartiest felicitations" to the "legendary Queen of Melody."

"May she continue to enthral legions of her fans across the world for many more years to come," he wrote.

The governor of Manipur Najma Heptulla wrote, "Happy Birthday to legendary Singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji . Praying for her long and healthy life. @mangeshkarlata (sic)."

Ace singer Shankar Mahadevan wished Lata Mangeshkar, writing, "Happiest Birthday Ma Saraswati ! Please bless us and keep blessing us musicians so that we work hard and strive for excellence !! Loads of love (sic)!"

Yash Raj Films shared a tributary post to the birthday girl.

Singer Anup Jalota wished Lata Mangeshkar as well.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut posted, "Wishing legendary #LataMangeshkar ji a very Happy Birthday, some people do what they do with such single mindedness and absolute focus that they don’t only excel in their work but also become synonymous to what they do. Bowing down to one such glorious Karma Yogi Folded hands."

Renowned sand artist Sudarhsan Pattnaik wished the legendary singer with an art installation.

Here's how others wished Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday.

HBD Lata Mangeshkar!