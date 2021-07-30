Happy Birthday Lisa Kudrow: 5 Best Performances of the Actress Other Than 'Friends'

Actress, comedian and screenwriter Lisa Kudrow’s name is synonymous with the long-running American sitcom Friends (1994-2004). The television series became an inseparable part of the American pop culture phenomenon in which Kudrow played Phoebe Buffay. The actress turns a year older today. Apart from television, she has been a part of over 40 films. Below, we take a look at five such films.

1. The Opposite of Sex (1998)

The romantic comedy deals with a runaway pregnant teenage girl named Dedee (Christina Ricci), who seduces Matt (Ivan Sergei), the boyfriend of her gay half-brother Bill (Martin Donovan) and elopes with the ashes of Bill’s ex-partner, Tom. Kudrow plays Tom’s sister Lucia, who helps Bill track her sister down.

2. Analyze This (1999)

Directed by Harold Ramis, Analyze This is about a mob boss named Paul Vitti (Robert DeNiro), who seeks professional help from Psychiatrist Ben Sobel (Billy Crystal) to tackle his insecurities. Kudrow plays Laura McNamara, Ben’s bride-to-be. The film was a success upon release and received favourable reviews from critics.

3. P.S. I Love you (2007)

Kudrow plays Denise Hennessey, a friend of Hillary Swank’s character Holly, who is mourning the death of her husband, Gerry (Gerard Butler). Denise travels with Holly to Gerry’s Irish hometown with another friend, Sharon (Gina Gershon). Once there, they find letters written by Gerry to help Holly move on in her life.

4. Easy A (2010)

Easy A is a teenage romantic comedy that deals with the issues of promiscuity and sexual abstinence. It stars Emma Stone in the lead role of Olive Penderghast; a student who tries to use rumours about her reputation to her advantage. Kudrow plays the school’s guidance counsellor, Mrs Griffith, who sleeps with a student, while Olive takes the fall for her actions.

5. The Girl on the Train (2016)

The mystery thriller based on Paula Hawkins’ novel of the same name sees Emily Blunt play the alcoholic, jobless divorcee named Rachel, who gets embroiled in an investigation over her missing neighbour Megan (Hayley Atwell). Kudrow plays Rachel’s ex-husband’s co-worker Monica, which was the name of the character played by Courtney Cox in Friends

