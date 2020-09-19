Happy Birthday Lucky Ali: 5 All-Time Hits of the Singer to Listen to on His Special Day

Singer Lucky Ali, born as Maqsood Mehmood Ali on September 19, 1958, is known for his unique voice and soulful renditions. The singer was born as the second of the eight children of Bollywood actor Mehmood Ali. His mother, Mahelaka was the sister of Indian actress Meena Kumari.

Ali's career as a Bollywood singer began with the song Nasha Nasha in the movie Dushman Duniya Ka. The movie's script was written by Mehmood, who came up with the idea after Ali's tryst with marijuana.

His song list of Bollywood hits includes Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Aa Bhi Jaa, Hairat and Safarnama. Apart from these, he also did some albums, with popular hits like O Sanam.

On his 62nd birthday, here are five hits from his singing career that will leave you soaked in nostalgia.

1. O Sanam: The song was a part of Ali's first album Sunoh released in 1996. The iconic video of the song was shot in Cairo, Egypt. The romantic song is an ode to the memories of one’s beloved. Apart from Ali, the song also stars Meaghan Jane McCleary, who later became Ali’s first wife.

2. Tere Mere Saath: The song Tere Mere Saath was picturized for the album Aks. The album took Ali two years to conclude. The video was shot in residential areas of Havana, Cuba. Most interestingly, Ali can be seen dancing in the song for the first time.

3. Ek Pal Ka Jeena: Ali also sang songs for the debut movie of Hrithik Roshan and Amisha Patel, Kaho Naa… Pyar Hai. The song Ek Pal Ka Jeena is all about some hard-hitting facts of life, with awesome dance moves from the actor.

4. Safarnama: Ali also lent his voice to Ranbir Kapoor’s character in the movie Tamasha. The song Safarnama talks about the journey of life and the ups and downs that come along.

5. Hairat: Safarnama was not the first time when Ali decided to be Ranbir’s voice. He earlier sang the song Hairat for his movie Anjaana Anjani.

Happy listening to this soulful singer on his birthday.