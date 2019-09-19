Happy Birthday Lucky Ali: 5 Songs That Will Take You Down Memory Lane
As the famous singer-lyricist, composer and actor turns 61, here’s a look at some of his most iconic songs.
Image of Lucky Ali, courtesy of Instagram
Some songs are too difficult to forget, given the impact they leave on you! And Lucky Ali’s songs take you back to the bygone era and miss you the good old days every time you listen to them. Son to famous comedian-actor Mehmood Ali, Lucky Ali was born on September 19, 1958. His birth name was Maqsood Ali. While Ali did not lack acting skills, his rendezvous with music began quite early. He made his debut on the Indian music scene with the album Sunoh, which established him as a singer. In fact, the song ‘O Sanam’ from Sunoh launched his career.
O Sanam
From his debut album Sunoh, the song O Sanam gave Ali the establishing fame. The song was shot in Giza, Egypt. Interestingly, Meaghan Jane McCleary, who acted in the video ‘O Sanam’, was Lucky Ali’s first wife.
Tere Mere Sath Jo Hota Hai
From his 2001 album Aks, the song Tere Mere Sath Jo Hota Hai is another song that can take you back into time. The video for this track was shot in the residential areas of Havana, Cuba. Also, it was for the first time when Lucky Ali was seen dancing in any of his videos.
Na Tum Jano Na Hum
Lucky Ali sang the title track for the 2002 movie Na Tum Jano Na Hum, and the song became an instant hit. Explaining the complications of love, the husky voice of Lucky Ali took our heart away with the track.
Safarnama
Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha was way ahead of its time, dealing with mental issues, often ignored by society. The song Safarnama, sung by Lucky Ali, is one of the tracks that you want to listen to cheer yourself up. Talking about believing in oneself, this song is another keeper.
Gori Teri Aankhen Kahe
From Lucky Ali’s studio album Gori Teri Aankhen, the lead track became a hit number. The soulful number talks about a woman who falls in love.
