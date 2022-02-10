'Happy Birthday Maa... ': Prateek Sahajpal Wishes Siddharth Shukla's Mother

Prateek Sehjapal, the first runner of Bigg Boss season 15, recently won the hearts of fans as he wished birthday to late actor Siddharth Shukla’s mother on Twitter. Prateek, referring to himself as the younger son of Siddharth’s mother, wrote, “Happy birthday Maa from your Chhota beta.”

Sidharth’s mother Rita Shukla turned a year older on Tuesday and was seen celebrating her birthday with Brahmakumaris. Prateek’s tweet had fans in awe of him.

The fans witnessed the journey of Pratik Sehajpal in Bigg Boss OTT and Season 15. He could not win the show, but he ruled the hearts of many. In the comments, many praised Prateek and called him the real winner.

Prateek also describes himself as a fan of Siddharth Shukla. Recently, when fans compared his performance to Bigg Boss 13, he thanked everyone and said no one can replace Siddharth Shukla.

Siddharth’s mother Rita Shukla celebrated her birthday on February 8. Siddharth’s fans congratulated her on social media and called her a real lioness for coping with the loss so well. Fans are happy to see Rita Shukla smile. Siddharth Shukla was closest to his mother. The actor always used to talk about his mother when he was in the Bigg Boss house.

This special bonding of the mother-son duo was seen during Bigg Boss 13 when she came to meet him inside the Bigg Boss house.

After coming out of the house, Mahira Sharma and other contestants of the house praised Siddharth’s mother.

In September last year, the 40-year-old actor breathed his last following a heart attack. The news of Siddharth’s sudden demise came as a shock and left the entire nation heartbroken.

