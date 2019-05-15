English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Actress
Madhuri is the only female actor with 14 Filmfare nominations, winning four times in the Best Actress category.
Image: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram
Madhuri Dixit-Nene is celebrating her 52nd birthday today. The actress reigned supreme in Bollywood for decades, flooring audiences with memorable acting and dance performances in movie after movie. But did you know that Madhuri Dixit-Nene was initially more interested in microbiology than acting?
Read on as we reveal some lesser-known facts about Bollywood’s evergreen ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl.
Wanted to be a microbiologist
Born on 15 May, 1967, in a Maharashtrian family to Shankar and Snehlata, Madhuri wanted to be a microbiologist. In fact, she has a degree in microbiology.
Trained Kathak dancer
Dance was Madhuri Dixit’s childhood passion, and she became a professional Kathak dancer after starting training at the age of three. Kathak exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj, who choreographed Madhuri in Devadas, termed her as best dancer in Bollywood.
String of flops before success
Madhuri’s first film Abodh, released in 1984, was followed by many flops such as Swati, Hifazat, Dayavan, and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Madhuri’s career took off after she was cast as the female lead in the 1988 action-romantic drama Tezaab. The film was a huge commercial success, and turned Madhuri into a household name with her performance on the song, “Ek do teen…”
14 Filmfare nominations
Madhuri is the only female actor with 14 Filmfare nominations, winning four times in the Best Actress category and twice in other categories.
Wore a 30kg costume
Madhuri had to wear a 30kg costume for ‘Kahe Chedd Mohe’ song in Devdas. It was conceptualised and designed by designer Neeta Lulla.
Highest paid actress
At the peak of her career, Madhuri was the highest paid female actor. It is said that she received a fee of Rs 2.7 crore for her role in Hum Aapke Hain Koun, more than what her co-actor, Salman Khan was paid.
Mesmerized MF Hussain
Famous Indian painter M.F Husain was so mesmerized by Madhuri Dixit that he watched her blockbuster film ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’ 67 times. He also booked an entire theatre for her comeback flick, ‘Aaja Nachle’. Madhuri became his muse, inspiring a string of paintings and even a movie, Gaja Gamini (2000) that also starred Shah Rukh Khan.
Padma Shri Recipient
Madhuri received India’s fourth-highest civilian award, Padma Shri, in 2008.
Goodwill ambassador
Madhuri is also involved in many humanitarian and animal welfare causes. She was appointed the Goodwill Ambassador Advocate for Child and Equal Woman’s Rights in 2014.
Dance with Madhuri
In 2013, Madhuri launched her own virtual dance academy, Dance with Madhuri, where users can upload their dance videos, learn different dance forms and also participate in contests.
