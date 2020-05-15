Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: 5 Iconic Bollywood Dance Specials By ‘Dhak Dhak’ Girl

The dancing diva of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit turns a year older today. As soon as the clock struck midnight, wishes from all corners started pouring in for the ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl.

Madhuri stepped into the world of cinema in 1984 with Abodh. Apart from being a wonderful actor, Madhuri is a great dancer and she has never failed to charm the audience with her dancing skills.

Considered as a ‘choreographer’s delight’, Madhuri has pushed the envelope and redefined the term heroine. You can’t blink your eyes when she is performing. The 90s kids have grown up watching her perform with the utmost ease and grace.

So on her birthday, let’s have a look at some of her songs:

Ek Do Teen (Tezaab, 1988)

This song proved to be a turning point in Madhuri Dixit’s career. Sung by Alka Yagnik, the track became an instant hit and Madhuri became the rising star. The song depicted her dance skills. It was after this song a category was created by Filmfare in 1989 to honour the effort of the choreographers. Bollywood’s famed choreographer Saroj Khan bagged the first-ever Filmfare Award under best choreographer category for her efforts.

Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai (Khalnayak, 1993)

Choreographed by Saroj Khan for her favourite student Madhuri, the peppy track is still considered as one of the party anthems. Clad in orange ghagra choli with heavy jewellery, Madhuri charmed the audience with her spell-bound grace.

Ankhiya Milau Kabhi (Raja, 1995)

Madhuri’s talent and grace are exceptional. The way she expresses herself on screen makes her a diva. And this track is proof of that.

Kay Sera Sera (Pukar, 2000)

This track is an all-time favourite for all the 90s kids. The ultimate dance battle between Madhuri and Prabhu Deva to prove their take on ‘love’ is unmissable. The upbeat number was composed by music maestro AR Rahman.

Dola Re (Devdas, 2002)

This track from Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial made us all fall in love with Madhuri once again. It also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The two beauties clad in traditional attires matched steps to create magic on the big screen.

Follow @News18Movies for more