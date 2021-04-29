Happy Birthday Maheep Kapoor: Girl Gang and Family Extend Wishes

View this post on Instagram
Maheep’s daughter Shanaya, who is also soon going to make her debut in the film industry, shared a bunch of stunning pictures of mommy dearest on her special day. One of the photos in the pictures is a recent snap of Maheep chilling on a beach. Maheep also reacted to her princess’ post by writing, “Love you my pumpkin."
The birthday girls BFFs, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan too extended their birthday wishes on social media. Seema in her adorable love-filled post has called Maheep her family, partner-in-crime and constant. Her now viral Instagram post is a mix of their selfies and travel memories. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra has extended his greetings in the comments section of the post. He wrote, “Happy birthday @maheepkapoor."
Gauri Khan, who is said to be good friends with Maheep, has also shared a stunning throwback picture in her Instagram story. The photo also features Bhavana.
Fitness freak Malaika Arora also greeted Maheep through Insta story. She has shared a throwback picture featuring herself, Seema and Maheep. In a part of her wish, she has also written, “Hope next year is better."
