Happy Birthday Maheep Kapoor: Girl Gang and Family Extend Wishes

Maheep Kapoor turns a year older on April 29. Wishes for the birthday girl, who was last seen in Netflix’s show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, have been pouring in on social media. Her husband and actor Sanjay Kapoor wished her on Instagram by sharing a carousel of images that included a throwback photo of the couple, a recent family picture and a latest couple snap. The actor kept the caption simple by only writing ‘Happy Birthday’ followed by two red hearts. Actress Sayani Gupta also reacted to the post. A part of her comment read, “Happy birthday @maheepkapoor Stay safe! Stay well! Stay glorious! Big love!”

Maheep’s daughter Shanaya, who is also soon going to make her debut in the film industry, shared a bunch of stunning pictures of mommy dearest on her special day. One of the photos in the pictures is a recent snap of Maheep chilling on a beach. Maheep also reacted to her princess’ post by writing, “Love you my pumpkin."

The birthday girls BFFs, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan too extended their birthday wishes on social media. Seema in her adorable love-filled post has called Maheep her family, partner-in-crime and constant. Her now viral Instagram post is a mix of their selfies and travel memories. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra has extended his greetings in the comments section of the post. He wrote, “Happy birthday @maheepkapoor."

Bhavana, who was also seen in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, has extended the birthday greetings through a series of Instagram stories. In one of the stories, she has shared a picture which also features her husband and actor Chunky Pandey. Popular actress and jewellery designer Neelam also shared some happy memories with Maheep.

Gauri Khan, who is said to be good friends with Maheep, has also shared a stunning throwback picture in her Instagram story. The photo also features Bhavana.

Fitness freak Malaika Arora also greeted Maheep through Insta story. She has shared a throwback picture featuring herself, Seema and Maheep. In a part of her wish, she has also written, “Hope next year is better."

