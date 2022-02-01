Happy Birthday Mahekk Chahal: Former Bigg Boss Contestant's Ultra-glamorous Clicks Will Leave You Spellbound

Model-actor Mahekk Chahal is celebrating her 43rd birthday on February 1. The Norwegian actress became a popular name in the TV industry after she appeared in Big Boss 5 in 2011. As the actor brings in her birthday this year, let’s go down memory lane and look at Mahekk’s glamorous looks:

Wearing pink track pants and a black sports tee, Mahekk shares a motivational message for everyone. Captioning the photo, she wrote, “Look in the mirror. That’s your competition.”

Hitting the gym, Mahekk can be seen wearing a pink and grey striped jumpsuit. Giving Monday motivation to everyone, Mahekk gave an inspiring message about building strength.

Sharing a photo of her carrying sportswear and holding a small water bottle in hand, she wrote, “Wanna lose 1200 Calories a month? Drink a litre of ice water a day. You burn the energy just raising the water to body temp.”

Mahekk loves flaunting her curvaceous body in a bikini. The sand and water behind make us all leave our work and travel.

Posing with her friends, Aastha Gill and Sana Makbul, Mahekk looks stunning in a hot pink bikini and a see-through black netted top over it. She shared it from the sets of KKK11 in Cape Town.

Donning a golden ethnic skirt with a maroon blouse, Mahekk gives us desi vibes. In tied up hair with black sunglasses, she can be seen doing Namaste in her desi way.

Mahekk shared an adorable photo with her mom in which she can be seen carrying a black outfit. Penning down a cute note for her mother, she wrote, “It takes a strong woman to be a mom and an even stronger one to be MY MOM!”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.