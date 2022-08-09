Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: A Look At His Highest Grossing Films

Mahesh Babu, a celebrated actor in the Telegu film industry, has turned 47 today. The actor, who has featured in innumerable Telegu films, is known for giving several blockbuster performances over the years. His acting prowess has earned him a fan base not only in Tollywood but also in Bollywood.

On the occasion of the actor’s 47th birthday, here’s a look back at some of his highest-grossing movies during the actor’s 43-year reign in the Telegu film industry.

1. Okkadu

Directed by Gunasekhar, Okkadu is considered to be Mahesh Babu’s first blockbuster film. The action-drama, built Mahesh Babu’s career, turning him to be one of the finest actors in Tollywood. Okkadu smashed all the records at the box office and collected a total of Rs 21. 7 crores worldwide.

2. Business Man

Another blockbuster hit by Mahesh Babu is the 2012 film, Business Man. Starring Kajal Aggarwal, Prakash Jha, and Ayesha Shiva, the action-crime film garnered a whopping Rs 40.40 crores at the box office. Mahesh Babu’s charm and acting chops were widely praised.

3. Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu

This Srikanth Addala film was widely loved by the audiences. Apart from Mahesh Babu, the family drama also Ventakash Daggubati in a titular role. Turning to be a super-hit classic, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu received a sum of Rs 55 crores at the box office.

4. Bharat Ane Nenu

Taking a leap to the year 2018, the superstar delivered another groundbreaking performance in the film Bharat Ane Nenu. The film also featured Bollywood actress Kiara Advani. Mahesh Babu’s character Bharat, who takes the reign in his hand to resolve the corruption in society garnered a lot of appreciation. Bharat Ane Nenu amassed Rs 100 crores globally.

5. Sarileru Neekevvaru

Mahesh Babu did wonders in this action-comedy, directed by Anil Ravipudi. Mahesh Babu as Major Ajay Kurnool in Sarileru Neekevvaru did pure justice to the film making it a success. Sarileru Neekevvaru broke the records at the box office and gathered Rs 138 crores.

6. Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu’s latest film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has smashed the records yet again. Although having an IMDb rating of 5.7 out of 10, the film was much appreciated by the viewers and has a successful run at the theaters. Directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata grossed a total of Rs 110 crores.

Speaking on the film front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in the film Trivikram.

