Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata Star

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAHESH BABU: Mahesh Babu is that one actor from the south film industry who is not only leaving his fans spellbound with his per performances since forever but is also aging backwards. Enjoying a pan India popularity, Mahesh Babu has made a brand for himself in Indian cinema. He has built a loyal fan base over the years, and they have many reasons to look up to him. People always eagerly wait for his movies every year, which is why, on his birthday, we have compiled a list of his latest and upcoming films for his fans to binge watch.

So, without further delay, check out Mahesh Babu’s latest and upcoming projects on his birthday here:

Upcoming Movies

SSMB 28

It is an upcoming Telugu movie, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, featuring Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and Samyuktha Menon as lead characters. The project promises to be high on drama and has kept fans hooked for its release in the summer of 2023. The production house backing the film, earlier, announced that the shooting begins from August this year. Mahesh Babu is also working on a script with director SS Rajamouli. Both of them have had superhits before this project, and fans are anticipating what will the duo bring on screen together as a team. The actor was earlier reported as saying that it was too early to comment on his project with Rajamouli, but he was happy that it was finally happening.

Latest Movies

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

The actor was last seen on the silver screen in this Telugu action drama, along with Keerthy Suresh and Samuthirakani. This was his first collaboration with director Parasuram. He played a finance agent and garnered positive reviews for his acting from critics. The movie was released in May this year. Sarileru Neekevvaru

A 2020 Telugu movie starring Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti and Rajendra Prasad in the lead roles. It explores the life of Army Major Ajay Krishna (played by Mahesh Babu) who is deployed to Kurnool on a mission and how he safeguards his nation. The superstar was also part of Acharya, where he was a narrator, describing the backdrop of the fictional temple town of Padaghattam. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan specially thanked him for making the film even more special.

