Happy Birthday, Mahesh Babu: Top Movies of the 'Prince of Tollywood' You Must Watch

The younger son of veteran actor Krishna, Mahesh Babu, who turns a year older today, made his debut as a child artiste in Needa (1979) at the age of four. He acted in eight other films as a child artiste before making his debut as a lead actor alongside Preity Zinta in Rajakumarudu (1999). Often cited as one of the most attractive male celebrities in India, he is referred to as the Prince of Tollywood and is hailed among the most popular and influential actors in Telugu cinema.

As he turns a year today, we look at five of Mahesh’s best films that you must absolutely watch if you haven’t already:

Murari (2001)

The supernatural drama features Mahesh in the title role with Sonali Bendre, Lakshmi, Sukumari, Kaikala Satyanarayana and Gollapudi Maruthi Rao in pivotal roles. It was the last film of veteran Telugu actor Dhulipala Seetarama Sastry. It revolves around Murari’s character whose land-owning ancestors have been victims of Goddess Durga’s generational curse since the mid-19th century.

Okkadu (2003)

An action film starring Bhumika Chawla alongside Mahesh, the film follows the journey of a Kabbadi player who visits Kurnool to take part in a state-level tournament and saves Swapna Reddy (Bhoomika) from Obul Reddy, a dangerous faction leader, who is in love with her. The film traces their journey and ultimate triumph over the villain.

Arjun (2004)

It has Mahesh and Meenakshi (Keerthi Reddy) play twins. Following Meenakshi’s marriage to their friend Uday, Arjun (Mahesh) realises that her in-laws are out to kill her and the rest of the film is about him trying to save his sister.

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013)

Starring Mahesh, Daggubati Venkatesh, Anjali and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, it focuses on a simple, middle-class family in the village of Relangi, whose head is a good samaritan with a positive outlook on life.

Bharat Ane Nenu (2018)

The film stars Mahesh, Kiara Advani and Prakash Raj in lead roles. It is about Bharat, a student who suddenly becomes the leader of Andhra Pradesh and attempts to reform politics.

