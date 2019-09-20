Happy Birthday Mahesh Bhatt: 7 Movies of the Filmmaker that You Can’t Miss
On Mahesh Bhatt's 71st birthday let’s take a look at some of his most memorable contributions to the film fraternity.
One of the most recognized directors of the Indian film industry, Mahesh Bhatt is celebrating his 71st birthday on Friday. He is known for his stand-out works, both in terms of art-house works and commercial successes.
In 1987, he turned producer with the film Kabzaa under the banner, "Vishesh Films", with his brother Mukesh Bhatt. As a director and producer, Mahesh Bhatt has a legacy of mentoring many actors and actresses and launching their careers, giving big names to Bollywood. This includes big names like Anupam Kher, Sonali Bendre, Sushmita Sen, Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut to name a few.
Arth
The semi-autobiographical film was written by Bhatt about his extramarital relationship with Parveen Babi. A deeply hurt and humiliated wife of an unfaithful husband, Shabana Azmi honours the character of a victim with utmost dignity. Her character is so depended on her husband that she is not prepared to face a divorce or being dumped, yet Bhatt makes sure that the wife does not exaggerate her misery or vulnerability and maintains her demeanour.
Saaransh
Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, this Rajshri Productions film revolves around the misery of an elderly couple who lost their young son to a tragedy. The film went on to receive several awards, including three Filmfares. Internationally, the film was screened at the 14th Moscow International Film Festival. It became India's official entry for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film for that year.
Aashiqui
This Rahul Roy debut film is the first installment of the two-part movies. Upon release, Aashiqui received positive reviews and emerged as an all-time blockbuster. The soundtrack album has been rated the fourth best ever by Planet Bollywood on their "100 Greatest Bollywood Soundtracks". This is musical romance is considered as one of Bhatt’s biggest releases.
Sadak
This Mahesh Bhatt directorial was a romantic thriller, starring Sanjay Dutt and Bhatt’s eldest daughter Pooja. IT became one of the highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year 1991 with a popular musical score. The film is also fondly remembered for the late Sadashiv Amrapurkar's award-winning performance as the film's villain, Maharani. The film was inspired by the 1976 American movie Taxi Driver.
Duplicate
Starring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, Duplicate was a chaotic comedy. This Mahesh Bhatt film is the one which brought King Khan to Yash Johar, a bond which gave many superhits thereafter. The film also starred Juhi Chawla who was also honoured with a Filmfare award for her performance.
Dushman
In this, Mahesh Bhatt played the role of a producer and the film was well-received by critics as well as at the box office. It was also the seventh highest-grossing Hindi film of 1998. Kajol, who was seen in the double role of twin sisters, received several awards that year along with Ashutosh Rana, who played the role of a psychotic murderer.
Gangster
Another Mahesh Bhatt production, Gangster marked the Bollywood debut of Kangana Ranaut. This romantic thriller, directed by Anurag Basu, was a box office success. The film also starred Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja. Ranaut and Hashmi received much appreciation for their performances.
