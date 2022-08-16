Happy Birthday Mahesh Manjrekar: Astitva to Natsamrat; Award-winning Movies of the Versatile Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAHESH MANJREKAR: Actor and director Mahesh Manjrekar has displayed his various shades on the big screen, be it portraying a villain, historic hero, or comic. In his career span of over two decades, he has not only carved a niche for himself in Bollywood but has also gained popularity in the Marathi and Bhojpuri film industries. Today, the veteran actor is celebrating his 64th birthday. On the special occasion of his born day, here we have listed down a few award-winning movies of the actor that you must watch.

Astitva

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Astitva won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. Starring Tabu, Sachin Khedekar, and Namrata Shirodkar, the plot of the film follow the life of Aditi who gets named as the sole heir of an estate from an old acquaintance. When her husband tries to discover the reason behind receiving the fortune, a secret from her past awaits to destroy their family. Vaastav: The Reality

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Shirodkar, and Sanjay Narvekar in the lead roles, Vaastav: The Reality is a hit action-crime movie released back in 1999. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the movie is loosely based on the life of the heinous gangster Chhota Rajan, an alleged key player in the 1993 bomb blasts in Mumbai. The film has won a Filmfare Award for the Best Scene of the Year. Kaante

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaante features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Isha Koppikar, Rohit Roy, and Malaika Arora. Set against the backdrop of Los Angeles, the story revolves around the life of six innocent Indian men who get wrongfully detained. After meeting each other in prison, they devise a heist plan to exact revenge on LAPD. Mahesh Manjrekar won an IIFA Award in the category of Best Comedian for this film. Natsamrat

Based on a play written by Kusumagraj, Natsamrat is a Marathi drama movie directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Starring Nana Patekar in the lead role, the story of the movie highlights the life of a retired stage actor who is struggling to forget the ups and downs of his colourful acting journey. Mahesh Manjrekar won the Marathi Filmfare Award for Best Director and Zee Cine Award for Best Marathi Film. Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy

Released in 2009, Mi Shivajriraje Bhosale Boltoy stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar and Makarand Anaspure in the lead roles. Directed by Sanjay Chhabria, the storyline highlights the life of Dinkar Maruti Bhosale, who takes inspiration from the vision of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to fight against the evil prevailing in society. The film has won the Zee Gaurav Puraskar in the Best Story and the Best Screenplay categories.

