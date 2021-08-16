Happy Birthday Mahesh Manjrekar: Five Memorable Performances of the Actor in Hindi and Marathi Films

In his career spanning over 2 decades, actor Mahesh Manjrekar has delivered several memorable performances in Hindi and Marathi movies. Manjrekar started off his acting career with the role of a leprosery patient in Doordarshan’s Marathi series Kshitij. After this, he went on to feature in several films and television serials. Manjrekar is a man of many talents and apart from his performance on the screen, he has also delivered award-winning films as a director. As he celebrates his 63rd birthday today (August 16), we look at some of his memorable performances as an actor in Hindi and Marathi films.

Kaante

In a film that boasted of star cast including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Suneil Shetty; Manjrekarleft a memorable impression with his character Raja “Balli" Yadav. The actor received appreciation for his performance comictiming in the film.

Run

In the 2004 release Hindi film, Manjrekar played the character Ganpat Chaudhary, head of a wealthy and influential family who is against his sister Bhumika Chawla’s affair with Abhishek Bachchan. Manjrekar’s character tries his best to stop their marriage and even uses force for it.

Wanted

Manjrekar essayed the character of a corrupt senior cop Daulat Talpade in the 2009 release Wanted. Talpade harasses Ayesha Takia and puts pressure on her mother to get him married to her. The film starred Salman Khan as the lead actor and was declared a super hit on the box office.

Mee Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy

2009 release Marathi film Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy featured Manjrekar and Sachin Khedekar in key roles. Manjrekar played the role of Shivaji’s spirit who comes back to the world to make Sachin’s character realize his mistakes.

Rege

Marathi fil Rege dealt with the theme of kids getting involved in criminal activities and Manjrekar played the character of inspector Pradeep Sharma. The film was received with an overwhelming response from the critics as well as the audience at the box office.

