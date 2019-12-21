Happy Birthday Mahira Khan: A Look at Some Gorgeous Pictures of the Actress

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who is known for her outing in Bollywood movie Raees, celebrates her birthday on December 21. The actress is better known for her stint as Khirad Ehsan in a Pakistani TV show, Humsafar, for which she received numerous accolades. Born in Karachi, Mahira started her career as a VJ in 2006, with her screen debut opposite Atif Aslam in the movie Bol, which released in 2011.

Apart from being an absolutely talented actress, Mahira is also a gorgeous woman and a caring mother. On her birthday, here is a look at some of the most stylish outings from her Instagram feed:

1. Beauty in Black

Mahira Khan knows how to ace any look with grace. Dressed in a black lehenga, embroidered in gold, and a tight bun, Mahira looks ethereal in this traditional look. This has completed the look with no accessories and a cherry red lipstick, with an excess of self-confidence.

2. Welcoming the December Chills

While we might be hiding in our blankets during the cold winter months, Mahira is glowing bright in the sunshine. The actress welcomed December in style, with a morning-look, no make-up selfie.

3. Blushing in Pink

Mahira Khan looks stylish in both traditional as well as a contemporary avatar. However, nine yards of grace adds to the actress’ beauty. Here’s a look at Mahira’s desi look, dressed in a baby pink saree.

4. Rock it, baby!

Dresses in a white transparent shirt and trouser, with golden embroidery on it, Mahira looks every bit stylish as she blushes in this contemporary outfit. She completes the look with minimum make-up and tiny pear studs.

5. The Red Fairy

A pinch of attitude can make everyone look beautiful. Dressed in a red dress, with an elongated feathered bottom, Mahira rocks the look in this picture, completing the look with a red emerald neckpiece and earning.

