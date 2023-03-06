Happy Birthday Makarand Deshpande: Makdee to Dagadi Chawl, Top Performances of the Versatile Actor

Makrand Deshpande’s acting journey back in the 1990s in theatres, followed by his slow and steady steps in Bollywood. From playing a drunkard to adding comic relief to the plot, no matter how small or big, the Deshpande soon became a household name. Not only in the Hindi film industry, but the actor has also carved a niche for himself in regional cinema as well.

Be it a gangster or a wayfarer, viewers have seen Deshpande in vivid shades in almost all his films. On Monday, March 6, he is celebrating his 57th birthday. To mark the special occasion here’s a quick look at some of the unconventional roles played by the actor.

Makdee

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Makdee stars Shabana Azmi, Makrand Deshpande, and Shweta Basu Prasad in the lead role. Exploring the taboo of witchcraft in India, the film’s plot narrates the story of a young girl who lands in trouble after coming across an alleged witch in an old mansion deemed to be haunted by the locals. Makrand Deshpande essayed the role of Kallu, the village butcher who the main character is constantly at the odds with.

Dagadi Chawl

Set against the backdrop of slums in Mumbai, Dagadi Chawl revolves around the life of a simple man who comes face-to-face with a ruthless gangster Daddy. Things take a turn for worse when the underworld figure drags him into the world of crime. Makarand Deshpande played the role of Daddy in this Marathi thriller helmed by Chandrakant Kanse. The movie also features Ankush Chaudhari and Pooja Sawant in pivotal roles.

Dandupalya

Directed by Srinivas Raju, Danduaplay is a Kannada crime film, whose plot is based on the real-life exploits of the notorious gang namely Dandupalya. Makarand Deshpande played the role of an antagonist in the film for which he also bagged the Best Actor in a Negative Role award at the South Indian International Movie Awards.

Satya

The crime film narrates the life of an immigrant who lands in Mumbai in search of a job but after befriending Bhiku Mhatre he is drawn into the world of crime. Makarand Deshpande essays the character of an advocate Chandrakant Mule, who helps the immigrant-receiving bail. The actor paid his due in limited screentime leaving an unforgettable impact on viewers.

Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha

Not only on the silver screen, but Makrand Deshpande has also portrayed exceptional roles on the small screens as well. Including his portrayal of Betaal in the epic show Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha. With long grey hair, Deshpande almost looks unrecognizable in this mythological series.

