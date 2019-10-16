Happy Birthday Mamma: Esha Deol's Adorable Wish on Hema Malini's Birthday
Hema Malini, one of the female superstars of Bollywood, turned 71 on Wednesday. Her daughter Esha posted a sweet wish to celebrate the occasion.
Image: Instagram
As Bollywood's 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini turned 71 today, her elder daughter posted a picture with her mother to wish her happy birthday. Esha kept the post short and simple, saying that her mother already knows how much she loves her.
Esha shared a few pictures of herself with Hema Malini, who looked radiant in a pretty green saree. The mother-daughter duo are all smiles for the pictures.
Esha captioned the pictures, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMMAAA! U know how much I love you. stay happy, healthy & blessed ♥️ @dreamgirlhemamalini #happybirthdaydreamgirl #happybirthdayhemamalini"
One of the most sought-after actresses of Bollywood, Hema started her acting career in the early sixties. She first acted in a lead role in Sapno Ka Saudagar (1968), and went on to feature in numerous Bollywood films, including Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satte Pe Satta and Johnny Mera Naam.
Within a few years of making her debut, Hema Malini was an established lead actress in Bollywood and a talented classical dancer. Dance is a passion she still follows to this day, even after making a foray into politics.
Hema is currently a BJP MP from Matuhra, after retaining her seat at the 2019 general elections. In 2000, she won the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and also the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour awarded by the Government of India.
Hema Malini married Dharmendra, her co-star of several years in 1980, and they have two daughters together, Esha and Ahana.
