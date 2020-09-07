Happy Birthday Mammootty: Mamangam to Madhura Raja, Some of Actor's Latest Hits to Watch

Malayalam superstar Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, popularly known as Mammootty, turns 69 on September 7 this year. The actor-cum-producer has worked in more than 400 films, predominantly in Malayalam language and in others, including Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi and English.

Mammootty has won many prestigious recognitions for Best Actor in both national and state awards. He has collected three National Film Awards for Best Actor, seven Kerala State Film Awards and more than 10 South Indian Filmfare Awards. The Government of India has also awarded him with the Padma Shri for his contributions in the film industry.

On his birthday today, here are some of his latest work that one should not miss:

Mamangam (2019)

Mamangam is a Malayalam historical drama. The movie is set in the late 17th century and revolves around the story where the members of Chandothu Tharavadu had vouched to overthrow the Zamorin King during the Mamangam festival, which happens once in every 12 years. The film is directed by M. Padmakumar.

Madhura Raja (2019)

Madura Raja is an action-comedy movie, written and directed by Visakh. The story is about an illegal liquor tycoon who rules an entire village and terrorises the people. The villagers seek help from Mathura Raja, the don with a golden heart, to save them from the tycoon. The movie is a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster movie Pokkiriraja.

The Great Father (2017)

The Great Father is a Malayalam thriller-based movie directed by Haneef Adeni. The story walks us through a father attempting to seek justice for his 10-year old daughter, who was raped. While trying to locate the rapist, he and his wife have discovered a series of crimes.

Uncle (2018)

Uncle is a drama-based thriller film directed by Girish Damodar. In this movie, Mammootty portrays the role of the protagonist Krishnakumar (KK). The story begins when Shruthi, who was stranded in Ooty, is offered to ride home by Krishnakumar, her father's friend. But the father fears for her safety in KK’s company. It is more about the taboo in the relationship of a man and woman in society.