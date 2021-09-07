CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#SidharthShukla#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » Movies » Happy Birthday Mammootty: Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Extend Wishes
3-MIN READ

Happy Birthday Mammootty: Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Extend Wishes

Kerala's most popular icons, superstar Mammootty has turned 70

Kerala's most popular icons, superstar Mammootty has turned 70

Kerala's most popular icons, superstar Mammootty's 70th birthday was celebrated by film industry colleagues as they poured in wishes on social media.

Mammootty, born Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, is celebrating his 70th birthday today. The superstar has starred in some of the most memorable films in a career spanning five decades. Mammootty became one of the most popular actors in Mollywood and has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada as well as English projects. He has Padma Shri, three National Film Awards, thirteen Filmfare South Awards and seven Kerala State Film Awards to his name. Today, many of his fans and colleagues in the film fraternity are extending birthday greetings for their ‘Mammukka.’

Fellow actor and close friend Mohanlal wished his ‘Ichakka’ with a special video on Twitter.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also extended birthday wishes to Mammootty.

RELATED NEWS

Prithviraj Sukumuran, who has often co-starred with the megastar, shared a very old photo with ‘Ikka' on Twitter. He explained, “I don’t have a better photobecause we always forget to take one on those biryani and black tea afternoons. And more than anything else, thank you for Chaalu and Surmi chechi!”

Nivin Pauly shared a special display picture for Mammootty’s fans on the megastar’s birthday.

Renowned playback singer KSChithra wished Mammootty by sharing his old photos. The star looks handsome in the monochromatic stills taken during his younger days.

Jayasurya gifted a special video to Mammootty on his birthday. Take a look:

This is how Tovino Thomas wished Mammukka.

Prakash Raj posted on Twitter, “Dear Mammukka. Thank you for inspiring generations by your inimitable powerhouse presence on screen. Wish you abundant joy, peace and happiness on your birthday.”

Several other celebrities flooded social media with warmest wishes on the special day. Here are some of them:

Last month, Mammootty clocked 50 years in the film industry. His last film releases were The Priest and One.

, Mammootty Mammootty Birthday

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 07, 2021, 13:31 IST