Happy Birthday Mammootty: Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Extend Wishes

Mammootty, born Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, is celebrating his 70th birthday today. The superstar has starred in some of the most memorable films in a career spanning five decades. Mammootty became one of the most popular actors in Mollywood and has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada as well as English projects. He has Padma Shri, three National Film Awards, thirteen Filmfare South Awards and seven Kerala State Film Awards to his name. Today, many of his fans and colleagues in the film fraternity are extending birthday greetings for their ‘Mammukka.’

Fellow actor and close friend Mohanlal wished his ‘Ichakka’ with a special video on Twitter.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also extended birthday wishes to Mammootty.

Dear Mammootty, wish you a very happy birthday! You have lifted Malayalam cinema to the heights of glory through your stupendous career and that has always been an inspiration to all. Hope your artistic quest would unveil new treasures for us. Wish you all the best! @mammukka pic.twitter.com/5CefruTYjA— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) September 7, 2021

Prithviraj Sukumuran, who has often co-starred with the megastar, shared a very old photo with ‘Ikka' on Twitter. He explained, “I don’t have a better photobecause we always forget to take one on those biryani and black tea afternoons. And more than anything else, thank you for Chaalu and Surmi chechi!”

I don’t have a better photo..coz we always forget to take one on those biriyaani and black tea afternoons. And more than anything else, thank you for Chaalu and Surmi chechi! Happy birthday Ikka! @mammukka pic.twitter.com/CyZ8wHpkCC— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) September 6, 2021

Nivin Pauly shared a special display picture for Mammootty’s fans on the megastar’s birthday.

Renowned playback singer KSChithra wished Mammootty by sharing his old photos. The star looks handsome in the monochromatic stills taken during his younger days.

Jayasurya gifted a special video to Mammootty on his birthday. Take a look:

This is how Tovino Thomas wished Mammukka.

Prakash Raj posted on Twitter, “Dear Mammukka. Thank you for inspiring generations by your inimitable powerhouse presence on screen. Wish you abundant joy, peace and happiness on your birthday.”

Several other celebrities flooded social media with warmest wishes on the special day. Here are some of them:

Easily one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema @mammukka Happy Birthday. I’m happy and proud that I live and work in the same industry as you and at the same time as you…May almighty shower you with His choicest blessings… pic.twitter.com/gr7WLhvgkN— resul pookutty (@resulp) September 7, 2021

Wishing my dear friend, versatile icon of Indian cinema @mammukka a very happy 70th birthday.Inspiration to millions for 5 decades and many more years ahead. May you be blessed with good health & happiness always #Megastar #Mammootty #HappyBirthdayMammukka pic.twitter.com/25iEZGGK4C— R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) September 7, 2021

Dearest @mammukka Wishing you a very very happy birthday. Have super fun. Also pls do share the secret of your super duper good looks. ❤❣ pic.twitter.com/qzqXXdCaig— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) September 7, 2021

Last month, Mammootty clocked 50 years in the film industry. His last film releases were The Priest and One.

