Happy Birthday, Maniesh Paul: Best Movies of the Actor

Maniesh Paul is a multi-talented Indian television actor and anchor. He is most recognised for his unique and sophisticated anchoring style. He is adored by everybody, whether he is on or off stage. Celebrities enjoy his style of humour and companionship. He is originally from New Delhi, but like many other performers, he now resides in Mumbai. He has been skilfully sprinkling his Dilli Wala attitude, and as an outcome, he is appropriately referred to as an entertainer.

Maniesh began his career as a host, emceeing cultural events at schools and universities. In 2002, he made his debut small screen appearance as the host of Sunday Tango. Maniesh has also appeared in fiction series such as Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi and Ghost Bana Dost. However, it is his time as a TV personality that has earned him respect in the business.

Let’s have a look at some of his career’s best work:

MICKY VIRUS

Maniesh’s debut film in Bollywood was directed by Saurabh Varma. Elli Avram also starred in the movie. For Maniesh, it was like a dream come true and he rightfully received praises for his performance.

TERE BIN LADEN

It is regarded as one of Maniesh’s greatest performances. The movie tells the narrative of an aspiring filmmaker who meets an Osama bin Laden impersonator.

TEES MAAR KHAN

His role in Tees Maar Khan had a unique comedic flavour that made the audience chuckle. Though his role was short, his performance was appreciated in the movie.

Apart from movies, Maniesh has also worked in TV shows, as a host as well as an actor. He appeared on channel Star One’s Ghost Bana Dost as a ghost.

