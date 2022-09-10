Happy Birthday Manju Warrier: Award-winning Movies of the Malayalam Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MANJU WARRIER: Manju Warrier is celebrating her 44th birthday today (September 10). Also popularly known as the ‘Lady Superstar of Malayalam Cinema’, the renowned actress made her acting debut at the young age of 17. A trained classical dancer from her school days, Manju won the esteemed Kalathilakam Award twice at the Kerela Youth Festival.

Manju Warrier marked her debut in the Malayalam film industry back in 1995 with Sakshyam. Since then, there has been no looking back for her. She is known for her exemplary performances in films, including Kaliyattam, Krishnagudiyil Oru Pranayakalathu, Pranayavarnangal and Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, among others. She took a hiatus from acting after tying the knot with Dileep in 1998. After more than a decade, Manju made her comeback in the year 2014 with How Old Are You?

Now, as the actress turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her award-winning films:

Pathram

In the movie Pathram, Manju Warrier played the role of Devika Shekhar, who is a passionate journalist. Her quick-witted dialogues made their way to fans’ hearts. The action thriller is considered to be one of the best political dramas in the Malayalam film industry. Manju had won the Filmfare Best Actress Award – Malayalam for her role in this film. Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu

Considered to be ahead of its time, Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu remains the most critically acclaimed movie of Manju Warrier’s career. She played a femme fatale, who embarks on a mission to avenge her parent’s murders, in this film. For her role in Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu, she was honoured with a Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards. How old are you?

Manju Warrier announced her return to the world of cinema and how. Directed by Rosshan Andrews, How Old Are You? draws parallels with the actress’ life. Sallapam

Manju Warrier played the role of Radha and gave a new definition to love. The plot revolves around Manju Warrier’s Radha and Sasikumar, played by Dileep. The two fall in love and decide to get married. Things take an ugly twist when Sasikumar’s family raise an objection to the proposal. Ee Puzhayum Kadannu

Manju Warrier played the role of Anjali, who falls in love but cannot marry the man she loves because she has two unmarried older sisters. She then conspires with her boyfriend to get them married. The romantic thriller went on to become a commercial success.

