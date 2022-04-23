Happy Birthday Manoj Bajpayee: 5 Iconic Dialogues of the National Award-winning Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MANOJ BAJPAYEE: Manoj Bajpayee has successfully floored the audience with his impeccable onscreen presence. He has always taken up challenging and diverse roles across all mediums. Bajpayee’s dialogue delivery has always smitten his fans. The actor has not only won the hearts but also bagged several awards and accolades for his stunning performances. As the actor turns a year older, 53 today, let’s take a look at five of his most impactful dialogues.

Shootout At Wadala

The gangster drama ‘Shootout At Wadala’ was one crime drama with heavyweight dialogues. One can never forget the powerful words that Bajpayee delivered when he said, “Badshah ki gali mein aake uska pata nahi poochte… ghulamo ke jhuke hue sarr khud ba khud raasta bata dete hai.” Zubeidaa

One cannot forget the on-screen chemistry between Manoj Bajpayee and Karisma Kapoor in ‘ Zubeidaa’. The dialogues tugged the heartstrings, one such soul-stirring lines was, “Sau chaand bhi chamkenge toh kya baat banegi … tum aaye ho toh is raat ki aukaad banegi”. Satya

The film, Satya, proved to be a gamechanger for Bajpayee’s career. His performance as Bhiku Mhatre was impeccable, and, to date, the film is loved by his fans. Two of the most iconic dialogues are, “Mumbai ka king kaun? … Bhiku Mhatre”, and “Karna hai, toh karna hai”. Saat Uchakkey

Bajpayee’s dialogues in Saat Uchakkey were the only good thing about the film. One being “Achievementon ka na koi shortcut nahi hota … bas naik iraade aur mazboot hausle hone chahiye … bas phir cycle gol gol hi sahi, manzil pe pahunch hi jayegi ek din.” Aarakshan

Another favourite is from Aarakshan where Bajpayee’s character, the cunning Mithilesh Singh, teaches Amitabh Bachchan mathematics. He said, “Aap the zero, hai zero, aur aap humesha rahenge zero.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.