Happy Birthday Manoj Bajpayee: Recent and Upcoming Movies, Web Series of The Family Man Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MANOJ BAJPAYEE: Manoj Bajpayee is undoubtedly one of the finest actors in Bollywood and has been delivering extraordinary performances since forever. On April 23, this versatile actor will celebrate his birthday. Apart from Hindi cinema, he has successfully done Telugu and Tamil films. His signature style and method acting leave the audience spellbound every time.

The actor has performed in many films like Satya, Veer-Zaara, Raajneeti, Special 26, Sonchiriya, etc. Most importantly, Manoj Bajpayee recently got National Film Award for playing the character of Ganpath Bhonsle in Devashish Makhija’s directorial Bhosle (2020), which got him his third National Award.

Here, we have curated a list of Manoj Bajpayee’s latest and upcoming movies and web series on his birthday:

Latest Release:

The Family Man (2021)

Written by Raj & DK, this prominent web series on Prime Videos is an engaging thriller loosely based on major terrorist attacks in our country. Manoj Bajpayee here portrays the role of Srikant Tiwari who is a middle-class man serving as a world-class spy. This second season of this series release last year and also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a pivotal role.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari (2020)

The Bollywood movie is a family comedy set in the 90s, directed by Abhishek Sharma. Diljit Dosanjh played the role of Mangal Singh, Manoj Bajpayee played Suraj Mehra and Fatima Sana Shaikh essays the role of Harpreet “Happy” Kaur in this film.

Ray (2021)

Ray is a popular psychological thriller web series streaming on Netflix. This is based on four short stories written by late filmmaker Satyajit Ray, and cast Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, and many more. In the series, Manoj Bajpayee is playing the role of a popular musician named Musafir Ali.

Manoj Bajpayee was also seen in the 2021 film Dial 100 alongside Neena Gupta. Last year, he also worked a film titled Silence… Can You Hear It?

Upcoming Movies 2022 & 2023:

Gulmohar

Rahul V Chittella is directing the upcoming movie Gulmohar which is a social drama starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. Suraj Sharma, Simran Bagga, and Kaveri Seth will be other actors in key roles.

Despatch

The upcoming movie Despatch will be based on an investigative thriller, Reportedly, Manoj Bajpayee will play the role of a journalist in the film, and it will also star Rock On actress Shahana Goswami.

