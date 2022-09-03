Happy Birthday Manoj Joshi: Latest Movies, TV Shows and Web Series of the Multi-talented Actor

Manoj Joshi is a popular face in the Indian TV and film industry. His acting skills have been well appreciated by the critiques and fans alike. He was loved for his comic timing as Kachra Seth in Phir Phera Pheri. In Devdas, he portrayed the serious character of Dwijdas Mukherjee proving his versatility as an actor. His other popular performances are in comedy films such as Hungama, Hulchul, Bhagam Bhag, Vivah, Golmaal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Garam Masala, among others.

Besides Bollywood, the actor has also left a mark in Gujarati and Marathi films and TV series. As the renowned actor celebrates his birthday today, we take a look at some of his latest projects:

Dehati Disco (2022)

This comedy dance and drama movie directed by Manoj Sharma featured Manoj Joshi in the lead role along with Ganesh Acharya and Ravi Kishan. Jaadugar (2022)

Manoj Joshi featured in this Netflix film in the role of Jaadugar Chhabra. He earned praise for his performance. The movie also starred Jitendra Kumar, Arushi Sharma and Jaaved Jaaferi in lead roles. Naayika Devi: The Warrior Queen (2022)

In this Gujarati historical drama, Manoj Joshi played the role of Maharaja Kumarpal Solanki. The movie has a very high IMDb rating of 8.8/10 and also features Chunkey Pandey and Khushi Shah in prominent roles. Jessu Jordaar (2021)

This romantic comedy film was directed by Rajan Verma and cast Riya Adtani and Ramesh Ahir alongside Manoj Joshi. The Gujarati movie scores high on IMDb with a rating of 8/10. Manoj Joshi played the character of Paresh Bhai. Rashmi Rocket (2021)

In this sports drama film, Manoj Joshi made a guest appearance as the father (Ramnik) of Rashmi, played by Tapsee Pannu. Hungama 2 (2021)

Manoj Joshi returned in the second installment of the 2003 comic hit Hungama as M.G. Bajaj. Hungama 2 failed to perform well at the box office. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2020)

Manoj Joshi entered this long-running Star Plus TV show as a lawyer two years ago. He played the role of Advocate Shaktiman Jhaveri. Early this year, Manoj Joshi also started shooting for Amit Chauhan-directed comedy web series Second Honeymoon. The series also stars Shalini Kapoor and Satyajeet Rajput, among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here